Tarek & Heather Flip ‘The Grossest House Ever’ on ‘The Flipping El Moussas’ Season 2 Premiere

HGTV‘s renovation series The Flipping El Moussas returned on Thursday night (December 26) and saw Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, take on “the grossest house ever.”

“Have you ever stepped foot in a house that requires a hazmat suit?!” Tarek posted on Instagram ahead of Thursday’s double episode Season 2 premiere. “This is seriously the grossest house we’ve *ever* flipped.”

The episode saw the couple flipping a three-bedroom house in Los Angeles overflowing with trash. “Honestly, I didn’t know it was this bad,” Tarek said as he put on a white hazmat suit. “It’s toxic. It is bad… and for me to say that, it’s bad.”

“Honey, I’m scared,” Heather added.

As explained in the episode, Tarek’s company, Tarek Buys Houses, had purchased the 1,200-square-foot property for $430,000 with the intent to sell the home to another flipper at wholesale. However, because the house was so filthy, Tarek and Heather decided to flip it themselves rather than spend money on cleaning it out.

Every room of the house was filled to the brim with trash, boxes, broken furniture, bugs, rat droppings, and even human feces. Overall, Tarek explained it took him and his team three days and 10 separate trips to completely clear out the property.

Setting themselves a budget of $184,000 with hopes of selling it for close to $1 million, the El Moussas got to work on renovating the property. This included opening up the kitchen and making for an airier, open-plan living space. They replaced the drab, dark kitchen with white cabinets and tiles and a brand-new oven as the centerpiece.

The floors throughout the home were ripped up and replaced with wooden flooring. The walls were painted white, brightening up the place, while new furniture, including tables and sofas, was added. In addition, they made the bedroom bigger and built in a proper en-suite bathroom.

Even the backyard received a makeover, with a continental-style patio and decking replacing the sunburnt grass.

After 12 months of working on the property due to various delays, Tarek and Heather spent $276,000 on the flip, almost $100,000 over their original budget. They initially listed the house for $999,999, and got an offer of $920,000.

Fans jumped into the comments on Instagram to react to the garbage-filled house and the El Moussas mammoth undertaking.

“Omg .. the roaches would have me freaking!” wrote one commenter.

“Nope. I’m leaving lol,” another quipped.

“Yes! My aunt’s house in Vegas. She was dead for a while during Covid before she was found. I have a better appreciation for you when I see the nasty flips!!” said another.

Another added, “Love both episodes. Great chemistry between @theheatherraeelmoussa and @therealtarekelmoussa The flips were (fire emoji).”

“Honestly, at the end, the house looks amazing! Great job!” said one fan.

“That was a nightmare!!! Watching now. End result was spectacular,” wrote another.

The Flipping El Moussas, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, HGTV