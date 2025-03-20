[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 16 “Missing While Witnessed.”]

Is Jamie really Jamie? That’s the question for Daniel Queenan’s character on Found right now. Margaret’s (Kelli Williams) son has seemingly returned, but until that DNA test comes in…

Meanwhile, there’s the matter of Trent’s (Brett Dalton) new love interest representing Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), and while that relationship is souring as a result, there’s the potential romance between Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) and Zeke (Arlen Escarpeta) after their kiss. So where does the latest episode take those storylines? Read on for a breakdown as well as teases from Dalton, Walsh, and Escarpeta about what’s ahead.

Is Margaret’s son Jamie really back?

Jamie has seemingly returned but he’s being very cagey about where he’s been and who took him. Margaret has, after realizing his kidnapper had a toy train that went missing after he’d been taken as a child, discovered it has to be someone close to the family. Trent meets with Jamie at the beginning of this latest episode, but while the younger man has heard the detective’s a good guy, he can’t quite open up to him. Margaret is so sure this is her son, Dhan (Karan Oberoi) is the most suspicious, and Gabi (Shanola Hampton) is trying to get answers for Margaret. So where do the others stand on whether or not this is Jamie?

“There’s so much suspicion about Jamie from, it seems like, everyone else on the team except Margaret, who might be blinded by her own love and affection and joy of him returning. It seems maybe Margaret is the only one who seems to truly, truly, truly believe this is the guy,” Dalton tells TV Insider. “Trent, in all of this, seems to be taking Jamie at his word. It seems to be he is the person that Jamie can talk to because whatever anybody says about Trent, he is a good guy and a good listener at the end of the day. He will consider all of the facts, and he’s not quick to move and do this and do that, fly off the handle, any of that. So he’s kind of this calm in all of the storm here.”

He says it says a lot about who Trent is that Jamie goes to him. “He is, at the end of the day, a solid, good-hearted guy with his heart and right place, and Jamie sees that and tries at least to open up,” he adds. “And it’s a beautiful thing to witness, I think.”

According to Walsh, “Lacey is supportive and a dreamer, and she wants to believe the best and she wants Margaret to have this. But with all the issues that are being raised and not knowing him and knowing that Margaret is fragile, it scares her.”

Zeke sees himself in Jamie a bit, admits Escarpeta, since both were taken when they were young. “There’s probably some empathy there as well” for Jamie not wanting to talk about what happened, he adds. “There’s something they can probably learn from one another. But like the rest of the team, we’re still a little bit wary. We don’t know exactly who he is, what he’s been through, but we do hope for the best because of how much we love Margaret, and if Margaret loves him, I think for the most part, as a family, we have to love him, too, until he shows us something different. So we’re peeling back the layers, and we’ll figure Jamie out soon enough.”

But the episode ends with Jamie going to visit Sir in prison, who says he didn’t recognize the name but recognizes the face, which … interesting.

Can Trent and Heather’s relationship survive her representing Sir?

Simply put (and unsurprisingly) no. After he doesn’t return her calls or texts, she shows up at the station. As Trent sees it, she made her position clear when she took on Sir as a client. In return, Heather asks if it’s really about him still being in love with Gabi and trying to protect her. He argues that he cares about integrity, while Heather seems to care about her career and status. When Heather questions him putting everything on the line for Gabi and not her, he says Gabi protects the innocent while the lawyer’s protecting a monster. He can’t be with someone like that, and it’s over. But did they really stand a chance given that Trent is obviously still in love with Gabi?

“I think he tried,” Dalton says. “It was a good attempt. I don’t think that that was a forever thing. But you can’t go into a relationship thinking, oh, this’ll do for now. I think that he was doing his best to move on, and clearly the relationship with Gabi is a difficult one and it doesn’t seem to be making any forward progress though he tries something else. But whether or not that was going to last forever, I think even he probably knew, maybe I’m not exactly ready for this and maybe this isn’t exactly the right thing, but it’s the right thing for now. And once I find out that she is representing Mr. Sir here, then it’s a matter of time before it ends.”

What’s next for Lacey and Zeke after their kiss?

At the end of Episode 15, Zeke pulled Lacey in for a kiss as she was moving out (she’d been staying with him since she was rescued from Sir). And in this episode, they don’t have any time to talk about what that means.

“Let’s talk about it now,” Escarpeta jokes to Walsh before sharing, “When they do have that conversation, it’s got to be honest. It’s got to be as pure as what we’ve gotten from them already. And I hope that all of the words that haven’t been said get to just come out as fluid as they should be.”

Adds Walsh, “Life is messy. Relationships can be messy and are messy and complicated and who we are as people and those characters, there’s a lot of layers that we have and that we’ve had to dig into to even do the work that we do. So connecting and navigating relationships is super complicated, but I think that they have pure hearts, and so the hope is that with that intention and the love that they already have and have created with one another as friends will shine through always in that connection.”

