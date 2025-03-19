When Will ‘Ghosts’ Season 4 Return?

For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

When it comes to CBS‘s Ghosts, Season 4 continues to deliver laughs as the series follows the day-to-day of Woodstone B&B’s living proprietors Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) alongside cohabitating spirits, but when will they return to TV screens?

The show’s last episode, “St. Hetty’s Day,” aired on March 13th, but the following installment won’t air for quite some time, and for those who may not know why, there’s a perfectly good explanation: March Madness. The annual basketball event is occupying Thursday nights on CBS, displacing Ghosts from the schedule altogether.

So, when can viewers anticipate the return of Sam, Jay, and spirits Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long)? According to our listings, Ghosts is supposed to return on Thursday, April 3 at 8:30/7:30c with an episode titled, “His Girl Shiki.”

While we don’t currently have a logline for the installment, based on what we know of the series, it seems that there’s a Sasappis-inspired episode around the corner. As fans will remember, Shiki (Crystle Lightning) is a fellow Lenape who Sasappis had a crush on when he was living 500-plus years ago.

Could the title hint at a potential reunion between the duo? The last time we saw Shiki, she was haunting the Ulster Country Review office, but as we continue to learn about the loopholes within the spirit world, perhaps there’s a way in which she or Sasappis can connect outside of their personal ghost boundaries.

Only time will tell, until then, stay tuned for what’s to come as Ghosts Season 4 returns this April and keep an eye out for additional details regarding the upcoming episode. And while we may be approaching the ending half of Ghosts Season 4, rest assured that there are plenty of more good times ahead with the recently ordered fifth and sixth seasons.

Ghosts, Season 4, Returns Thursday, April 3, 8:30/7:30c, CBS