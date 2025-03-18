A Berklee College of Music student has spoken out after winning a car on The Price is Right during College Spring Break Week. However, he revealed that he didn’t get to keep the prize.

On Monday’s (March 14) episode, Ethan Franklin was one of the first four players to come on down to Bidder’s Row. He got picked on the second bid after guessing $2,500 for designer accessories (Coach: pair of heeled boots, slingback pumps, tote bag, shoulder bags, 2 sunglasses). The correct price was $2,517, so he won the chance to play the dice game and meet host Drew Carey.

Franklin is a music performance major at his college and told Carey that he also plays the drums. He played the Dice Game for a 2025 Toyota Corolla LE. The Dice Game is a pricing game played for a car where a game show contestant attempts to use large red dice to roll the correct digits in the price of a car.

The contestant is shown the first number for the price of a car on a game board with nine screens and is presented with four red oversized dice on a gaming table. Franklin was given a big red die and if the number that was rolled matched the second digit, the number was revealed and shown on both screens.

Franklin was given a two as the first number of the car. On his first roll, Franklin rolled so hard that the dice rolled off the board. “No roll! Not my tempo, Ethan!” Carey said as he threw the dice back onto the game board. He went gentler the second time and rolled a two. Carey asked if it was a two and the buzzer sounded. He chose that the number was higher than two before rolling the next one. Franklin then rolled a six and got it exactly. He then rolled a five and said that it was lower. Franklin rolled a five again for the last number and got it exactly again.

In the end, Carey went over the numbers to see if he was correct. The first number was higher than a two — a three — so Franklin got that correct. Since he already guessed the two numbers exactly, he only had one more to be right on. Franklin guessed that it was lower than a five, and he was right. It was a four.

Franklin did not make it to the showcase round after rolling an 80 on the wheel.

After The Price is Right shared a clip of his game on Instagram, Franklin spoke out about his winnings. “Oh hey, that’s me!” he wrote.

In the thread, a fan asked him how much he had to pay to get the car. “Ended up getting the cash value of the car due to shipping issues. They deducted the 7% CA state tax right after,” Franklin shared.

On Reddit, Franklin answered more questions and said he believes only California residents get the cars. Everyone else gets the cash equivalent.

When a fan asked him if would have rather had the car, he said, “Definitely cash. I live in a big city and driving there is torture.”