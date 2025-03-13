A The Price is Right contestant got overly excited after winning $10,000 this week. He was so excited that he did the worm after winning the prize.

Chad Malone played the Grand Game after bidding on AirPod Max headphones and two pairs of AirPods Pro 2 with cases on March 11. He bid $900 with the actual retail price being $1,047. Then, he got to come on down to the stage to meet host Drew Carey and play the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

Grand Game gives game show contestants the chance to win $10,000 by picking items under a target price. For Malone, it was $7. He began with $1 on the prize board and the target price. The contestant is shown six grocery items and he had to pick which ones were under $7 in order to win. He was correct, so a zero was added to the price, making it $10. The second correct answer increases the price to $100, and the third to $1,000. If a contestant selects an item that is above the target range, they leave with the amount on the board. After winning $1,000, they can choose to quit the game or keep going. If they pick the last item under the target range, they win $10,000.

Malone first picked 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, which was $1.49. He then chose the cake mix, which was priced at $3.49. Malone picked the bratwurst for the third item, and it was $5.49. He pumped his fist down in celebration. Carey let him know that he could stop and take home the $1,000, but Malone didn’t want to. He chose the lozenges for the last item. They were $4.49, which meant that Malone won $10,000. Both the energy drink and the Band-aids were above $7.

When the alarm went off and the crowd cheered, Malone dropped to the floor and did the worm before getting up and clapping his hands. Malone made it to the Showcase Showdown, but did not spin enough to advance to the Showcase.

The clip was posted to Instagram and YouTube. Fans reacted to Malone’s moves.

“That move he did at the end 😂😂😂,” an Instagram user said.

“Awesome,” wrote another.

One fan commented fire emojis while another commented clapping emojis.

On YouTube, a user said, “Impressive!!”