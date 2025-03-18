[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10 “Chaos Agent.”]

Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is crushing it as an officer this season — she’s no longer a rookie but a P2 now! — and she may have found love, too. The latest episode of The Rookie reveals that she’s been dating musician Rodge (Zander Hawley) … though not everyone’s a fan of his music.

“I think Celina is really into Rodge. The idea was pitched to me before we actually shot the season, and there’s the tension, the drama, and I thought it’d be good storytelling,” Chavez tells TV Insider as part of our Booked: The Rookie Aftershow. “So I’m glad it actually happened. The more we get to know Rodge, I feel like we’ll also see why Celina sort of falls for him. He’s quirky, he’s geeky and he’s great. Expect to see more of Rodge.”

We’ve really seen Celina coming into her own as an officer, especially now that she’s a P2. “Finally, right? She’d been a rookie forever,” says Chavez, admitting, “I didn’t mind being a rookie for a little longer. … At first I was scared. I was like, what is Celina without Nolan [Nathan Fillion]? But I feel like the writers have done such a great job in just having Celina mesh with the rest of the squad.”

Seth’s (Patrick Keleher) lies catch up to him in this episode, with Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) doing some digging after running into his oncologist; he claims to have switched to a different one for insurance purposes, but that other doc is shady. When she, Grey (Richard T. Jones), and Tim (Eric Winter) confront him, he refuses to take a blood test even when threatened with termination, and so that’s it for him with the LAPD. (O’Neil spoke with us about even just the potential of Seth lying about cancer in our aftershow for Episode 6 here.)

“I was hoping that perhaps there was something, maybe we were reading him wrong,” shares Chavez. “If we can’t trust our partners … Honesty and transparency is very important.”

In the March 25 episode, Nolan and Celina find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. “This was very high stakes,” Chavez teases. “I feel like [Celina] did pretty well.”

