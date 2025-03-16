When The Rookie Season 6 ended, three villains were free: Bailey’s (Jenna Dewan) abusive ex Jason (Steve Kazee), dirty lawyer Monica (Bridget Regan), and prisoner Oscar (Matthew Glave). Since then, Jason has been killed. But the other two are very much out there and we have yet to hear a peep about them.

Well, that’s going to change, as Nathan Fillion told TV Insider during our Booked: The Rookie Aftershow for Season 7 Episode 10. “We’re going to revisit some villains that we’ve met in the past. Bridget, who plays Monica so very well. God, I just love hating that character. She’ll be back causing more trouble,” he shared.

“And of course Matthew Glave who’s going to come in and play Oscar; he’s been around since Season 2. He’ll charm you. He will entertain you. He seems so funny and harmless, but do not turn your back lest he stab you literally. He will be back,” he promised.

This all tracks with what executive producer Alexi Hawley told us ahead of the Season 7 premiere: “Our fugitives are still at large when we come back, and we won’t find resolution right away (although there will be some false alarms along the way).”

Jason kidnapped Bailey before he was killed in Season 7 Episode 6. For Bailey, “I would say there’s relief in the sense that the physical threat of Jason is gone, and that is someone who has haunted her and been a torture and a torment in her life for years. So the physical safety feels different,” Dewan told us. “However, the psychological safety is not there overnight. So I think that there’s complicated feelings to that. I think how it went down is complicated for her to contend with, whether she is in the right or in the wrong, or however you want to look at it, it’s complicated how anything like that goes down. And I think she feels complicated, but at the same time, a lot of relief because he was a terrible influence in her life, a terrible person and had a lot of control over her. So there is some freedom and relief mixed with moral complexity.”

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC

—Additional reporting by Damian Holbrook