Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Drops Big News About Reality Star’s Bid for Freedom

Julie Chrisley continues to fight for her freedom as her lawyer has filed a new response to her September resentencing, demanding the reality star’s sentence should be vacated.

According to WSB-TV2, Julie’s lawyer posted the filing on Friday (March 14), which, in addition to demanding a vacated sentence, asks for a new judge to oversee the case “to ensure the reality and appearance of justice.”

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. The couple appealed their sentences; Todd’s request was denied, while Julie was granted a resentencing hearing. However, in September 2024, the judge upheld Julie’s original 84-month sentence at FMC Lexington.

Last month, federal prosecutors filed a brief admitting the judge made a mistake by adding an extra two years to Julie’s supervised release. Despite the acknowledgement of this error, it does not mean Julie will have any time reduced from her prison sentence, as she is still expected to serve the full 84 months she was originally sentenced to.

In the new filing, Julie’s lawyer claims the upheld sentence in September was made out of “vindictiveness” towards Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, who has spoken out about the case and her parents’ alleged mistreatment in prison.

“The court refused any downward variance while expressing displeasure with Savannah’s public statements,” the document read, per WSB-TV2. “This sequence – a successful appeal, followed by judicial displeasure over public criticism, culminating in an increased sentence without objective justification – presents compelling evidence of vindictiveness requiring reassignment.”

Savannah has been campaigning for her parents’ release over the past two years, most recently taking her fight to the White House, where she is hoping President Donald Trump will pardon Todd and Julie.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where she detailed the alleged injustices her mom and have faced.

In a message to her Instagram followers last month, Savannah said, “I know that I am going through the proper channels to [get her parents pardoned], and I’m going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen.”

On her Unlocked podcast, she added, “I’m asking President Trump for a pardon. I’ve got all the information. I have sent it to everyone that I know to send it to. Even after my parents come home, I will continue to fight for justice for those who can’t fight for themselves, because now I know too much to not do something about it.”