Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley’s conviction on fraud and tax evasion charges and their resulting imprisonment robbed son Grayson of his youth, according to his big sister Savannah.

“He had to grow up so fast, and I hate it,” Savannah told People in a recent interview. “But at the same time, this whole situation has taught him how cruel the world can be, and how you have to protect yourself. And as cruel as it’s been, he also has kept this softness about him, and he’s in therapy every single week. I just love to see the heart that he has and how he’s shown up.”

Todd and Julie — who starred with Savannah, Grayson, and their other kids on the USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best — were sentenced to 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively, after their June 2022 convictions. With their parents in prison, Savannah has been acting as legal guardian to Grayson, 18, and younger sister Chloe, 12. And Savannah told People that she “could not be more proud” of Grayson.

“So many times [he has said] ‘You saved me. I don’t know where I would be without you. I don’t know what Chloe and I would’ve done without you,’” Savannah revealed. “He says that. But I look at him, and I’m like, he saved me more times than I can count.”

Savannah did say Grayson is “thriving” at the University of Alabama, where he started his studies earlier this year. Grayson was afraid of leaving Savannah, he said, because he knew that having him around was a help to her, but she reassured him.

“I was like, ‘I promise you, I’m going to be fine. I want you to go to college. I want you to follow your dreams. I want you to get a college education, and do what you want to do,’” she recalled. “He wants to go into sports management. He wants to be an agent. He loves sports. And watching him speak about sports, it lights up his whole world.”

Ultimately, Savannah wants Grayson “to find happiness and a sense of self and fulfillment,” she said. “I want him to be so proud of the person that he is.”