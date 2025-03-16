The team behind Hulu’s upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has already staked out space for themselves, according to an encouraging update from original Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“We’ve set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I’d anticipated,” Gellar told People recently. “But it’s going to be a process, I think. To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn’t something that [will just happen].”

Fans learned last month that a Buffy sequel series from 20th Television and Searchlight Television was nearing a pilot order at Hulu, with a new actor playing the Slayer and Gellar returning to play Buffy Summers in a recurring role.

Original Buffy producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui, and Dolly Parton — yes, that Dolly Parton — will return to exec-produce the reboot.

Gellar will also be an EP on the sequel series, as will Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who will also serve as director, and Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, who will also serve as writers and showrunners.

Gellar said she was excited about both the premise of and the team behind the new version. “I pinch myself every day when I get into these rooms, and I’m looking at Gail Berman, the Zuckermans, and Chloé Zhao,” she said. “It’s an incredible group.”

Working with Zhao — who won Academy Awards for directing and producing the 2020 film Nomadland — is a particular treat for Gellar.

“There was no world where I thought Chloé Zhao was going to call me and partner with me, and ask my advice on things and my opinion — especially because she hasn’t done television,” she said. “She’ll call me, and she’ll say, ‘Well, I have to defer to you,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait, what?’ Those aren’t words I ever thought I would hear.”

Gellar also said it’s “the greatest gift” that the original Buffy “stands the test of time” and that new audiences are discovering the supernatural teen drama, which ran for seven seasons on The WB and UPN between 1997 and 2003.

Untitled Buffy Reboot, TBD, Hulu