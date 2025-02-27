Sarah Michelle Gellar is mourning the loss of Michelle Trachtenberg. One day after her Buffy the Vampire Slayer costar died at the age of 39, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their time together, along with a touching tribute.

“Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you,” she captioned her post.

Trachtenberg played Gellar’s younger sister on Buffy. She was in 66 episodes of the series between 2000-2003. Other Buffy costars also took to social media to mourn the late star, who also appeared in shows like Gossip Girl and All My Children, as well as movies like Harriet the Spy and Ice Princess.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends,” Alyson Hannigan wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, David Boreanaz posted on his Story, “So very sad. Horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family.”

An official cause of death for Trachtenberg has not been determined. She was found deceased inside a New York City apartment on the morning of February 26, according to the officials. “Criminality is not suspected,” the NYPD confirmed. Multiple media outlets reported that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant, but she had never publicly spoken about any health issues.

A rep for Trachtenberg’s family told CNN, “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

In recent years, fans have expressed concern about Trachtenberg’s appearance on social media, but she shut down critics who claimed she was too thin in January 2024. “Fun fact. This is my face,” she shared. “Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar.” She also said, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”