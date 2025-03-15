Full Moon on ‘White Lotus,’ Perilous Journeys in ‘1923,’ ’60 Minutes’ Investigates Drones, Familiar Faces in ‘Suits LA’

Things get wilder than usual during a full moon on The White Lotus. The journey home to Montana creates new perils in the 1923. CBS’s 60 Minutes investigates drone sightings over military bases. NBC’s Suits LA welcomes back a very familiar face to the franchise.

HBO

The White Lotus

9/8c

SUNDAY: The sensual Thailand season has been building to this: the night of a full moon, where the exotic resort’s visitors can let their hair down (among other things) and let loose. That’s especially true for the Ratliff bros: “master of the universe” Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and sensitive Lochlan (Sam Nivola), partying aboard a yacht of ill repute, and the girlfriend group of Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Kate (Leslie Bibb), who eagerly allow hunky trainer Valentin (Armas Fedaravicius) and his Russian pals to show them a rowdy night on the town. Elsewhere, Rick (Walton Goggins) pursues his mission in Bangkok and meets up with an old friend (guest star to be announced), while sweet security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) panics over a purloined pistol.

1923

SUNDAY: “Well, that’s one calamity down,” Jacob Dutton (a weathered Harrison Ford) grumbles after a crisis is averted on his beleaguered Montana ranch in the grueling Yellowstone prequel. But he hasn’t taken into account the perils facing his nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and British bride Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) as they separately travel westward. Their harrowing journeys now include train travel, if Alexandra can get out of Grand Central Station unscathed (unlikely), while Spencer finds little solace when he jumps a boxcar to escape danger in Texas.

CBS

60 Minutes

7/6c

SUNDAY: Reports about mysterious drone sightings have left many wondering if the truth is out there. (Hat tip to Mulder and Scully.) But correspondent Bill Whitaker investigates an even more sinister series of drone incidents over sensitive military sites, including Virginia’s Langley Air Force Base, where nearly half of the country’s F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets are located. Other segments include Anderson Cooper’s interview with renowned German filmmaker Werner Herzog and Scott Pelley’s report on the fallout from the U.S. Marine Band canceling a concert featuring the Equity Arc Wind Symphony, comprised of middle-school and high-school musicians of color.

Nicole Weingart/NBC

Suits LA

9/8c

SUNDAY: A considerably dressed-down version of Harvey Specter (original series star Gabriel Macht) returns to the Suits franchise in the spinoff, appearing in a flashback to the days when he was best buds with his baseball-playing bro Ted (Stephen Amell), then a New York-based prosecutor. Swapping superhero banter—perhaps a nod to Amell’s Arrow credentials?—their friendship is a contrast to Ted’s present-day dilemma when he’s been betrayed by his nearest and dearest. Another familiar face, Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars, English Teacher), plays himself in a whimsical subplot as a client whose vandalism against an annoying influencer neighbor lands him in legal jeopardy.

Michael Moriatis / AMC

Dark Winds

9/8c

SUNDAY: The atmospheric 1970s mystery series based on Tony Hillerman’s novels resonates more than most, in part because crime doesn’t feel like a commonplace unlike on so many procedurals. Navajo Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (the tremendous Zahn McClarnon) is deeply rattled after discovering a body in a drainage tunnel with a troubling native symbol. As he follows leads with his deputy Jim Chee (Kioma Gordon), Leaphorn also fields questions from visiting FBI Special Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) about the missing B.J. Vines. Elsewhere, Border Agent Bernadette (Jessica Matten) encounters influential oilman Tom Spenser (Bruce Greenwood) as she continues her off-the-books investigation of possible human trafficking.

HBO

The Righteous Gemstones

10/9c

SUNDAY: After last week’s delirious Civil War-era detour starring Bradley Cooper, the irreverent comedy’s final season begins in earnest, with preparations afoot for the annual “Give-a-Thon” celebration marking the late Aimee-Leigh’s (Jennifer Nettles) birthday. Will & Grace alum Megan Mullally begins a significant recurring role as the matriarch’s BFF Lori Milsap, who returns for the occasion. But first, the off-putting offspring must convince their dad Eli (John Goodman) to get off his fishing boat, where he’s trying to find himself, and join the festivities.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: