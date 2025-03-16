‘NCIS: Sydney’ Boss Teases Shocking Personal Reveal in Season 2 Finale

It sounds like we’re going to get answers to the series-long mystery on NCIS: Sydney. There’s been someone behind the scenes pulling the strings all along, and that includes using the Department of Defense’s Rankin (Lewis Fitz-Gerald) to do their dirty work. Now, he’s in a coma, thanks to a pacemaker he didn’t need.

“Season 2 ends with the reveal of who has been pulling the strings all along and it’s pretty shocking and it’s pretty personal, and it kind of threatens to tear the fabric of the team apart at its core,” executive producer Morgan O’Neill tells TV Insider. “How that sets up for Season 3, God, who knows. But I would say that it’s not some external force that drops into the show. It definitely has a personal quality to it, and it affects our team in a really personal way.”

When we asked if the person pulling the strings is someone we’ve seen, he said with a laugh, “I’d probably decline to answer that just out of self-preservation.”

O’Neill promises, “We’re really rocketing towards a conclusion, and I can promise the viewers that we will get some definitive answers by the end of the season” when it comes to the big bad responsible for, among other things, the kidnapping of JD’s (Todd Lasance) kid, the theft of biometric technology, and the attempted theft of nuclear propulsion technology in the series premiere.

“It’s Mackey [Olivia Swann] and JD and the team piecing together what appear to be disparate elements that are slowly starting to come to focus and revealing themselves to be connected one to the other,” the EP says. That includes the encrypted flash drive in the teddy bear that Rankin took photos of in various places. “That’s obviously fundamental to what Rankin was doing, then the stakes go up again. The question is, can we decrypt that data and what will that tell us when we do? Because what it’s telling Mackey and JD at the time is that everything that they think is not necessarily everything that is, and that there is much more mystery to Rankin that meets the eye, and that perhaps he’s not simply a bad actor looking out for himself, working with a bunch of co-conspirators. Perhaps there’s more nuance to that and perhaps, who knows, maybe he’s actually not as bad as we might think. Maybe he’s doing it for a whole bunch of other reasons. The rest of the season we’ll get there.”

