Colbert Explains True Cost of Trump’s Economic Policies Including Impact on Beer

On Wednesday’s (March 12) episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert focused on how President Donald Trump‘s tariffs are impacting the economy, including potentially increasing the price of beer cans.

In his opening monologue, Colbert described the current economy as a “toboggan ride to Skid Row,” noting how it’s “all courtesy of Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs. But today, Trump implemented a plan to quell fear of tariffs with more tariffs. Now, remember, you got to fight fire with setting our money on fire.”

The late-night host referenced how “sweeping tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum” went into effect on Wednesday before turning to the camera and quipping, “Aluminum? Foiled again!”

“Of course, these tariffs, like all tariffs, are a tax we pay on the stuff we buy,” Colbert continued. “For example, the price of a new car could increase by as much as $12,000. So, from now on, teenagers are gonna have to try to get to third base in the backseat of a bike.”

The comedian then pointed out how the tariffs on aluminum could also increase the price of beer cans. However, Colbert has a plan.

“I know, it’s upsetting, but not to worry,” he told his viewers. “The Late Show is proud to announce our new sponsor, Sackweiser.”

Colbert pulled out a plastic sack filled with beer, joking, “You know their slogan. Suck on a sack!” He then snipped the corner of the bag with a pair of scissors and chugged the beer.

“These tariffs really make you realize how much metal stuff is made out of metal,” he added. “Prices go up on furniture and furniture parts, air conditioning parts, and horseshoes.”

“Yeah, so horses, goodbye clop clops,” Colbert quipped. “Hello, flip-flops.”

He also noted that every time Trump implements a new tariff, other countries increase their tariffs on goods from the United States, including Canada and the EU taxing American exports such as sports equipment and swimming pools.

“That’s fine,” Colbert responded. “We don’t need to send swimming pools to Canada. We know they’re just gonna freeze them and do a hockey on there. Go puck yourself!”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS