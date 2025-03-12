Colbert Notices Trump Mispronunciation, Talks Boycotts, Monty Python & More

Stephen Colbert poked fun at Donald Trump‘s Tesla-buying publicity stunt on Tuesday’s (March 11) The Late Show, pointing out how the President couldn’t even get the company’s name right.

“He almost got the name right,” Colbert said before showing a clip of Trump outside the White House saying, “I love Tesler!”

It’s an honest mistake,” the late-night host responded. “He just mixed up the two words most associated with Elon Musk: Tesla and Hitler.”

On Tuesday, Trump and Musk talked to reporters outside the White House in front of a display of Tesla vehicles. This came after reports of Tesla stock plummeting and Musk losing almost $30 billion in stock value.

Colbert pointed out how Musk blamed the losses on “activists and Ukrainian hackers” before brushing it off with a Monty Python reference, saying, “Always look on the bright side of life!”

The comedian fired back with a Monty Python reference of his own, showing a clip of John Cleese in The Holy Grail saying, “I fart in your general direction.”

Colbert noted how Tesla stock has plummeted 50% since December, joking, “It’s a phenomenon economists call, ‘Everyone f****** hates that guy.'”

He then turned his attention to Trump’s post on Truth Social on Monday (March 10), where he claimed people were trying to “illegally and collusively boycott Tesla.”

“How do you illegally boycott something?” Colbert replied. “Buying things is optional. That’s why when you walk into a West Elm, they don’t lock the door and say, ‘You want out? Then buy a fat candle with three wicks in it.'”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert focused on how Trump’s “chaotic” trade war has sent the Dow into free fall, saying, “Yesterday the Dow tripped on Trump’s tariffs and fell down an elevator shaft. And today it kept bonking its head on the way down, plunging more than 400 points.”

He then showed a clip from Fox News, where the anchors blamed the falling stock market on former President Joe Biden.

“That excuse is getting harder and harder to bake,” Colbert said before quipping, “‘You going in the bathroom? You better give it a minute—Joe Biden was in there about eight weeks ago.'”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue in the video above.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, CBS

