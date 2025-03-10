Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice continues with the battle rounds on Monday’s (March 10) episode, and Britton Moore is one of the talented singers who will be taking the stage. The team Adam Levine artist will be going head-to-head with Darius J.

Britton’s blind audition performance of “Yellow” received more than 1.5 million views on YouTube, making him one of the most popular contestants of Season 27 so far. It remains to be seen how far he’ll go, but he’s certainly off to a good start, as all four coaches turned their chairs for his performance.

Scroll down for everything to know about the rising star.

Where is Britton Moore from?

The singer, who was 21 years old at the time of his Voice audition, hails from San Antonio, Texas. Despite having a connection to the South like coach Kelsea Ballerini, though, he picked Levine as his coach.

He was a college athlete

Britton played on the football and baseball teams in high school, then committed to play baseball at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, in 2022 as a pitcher and outfielder. He had actually previously auditioned for The Voice twice before Season 27 but chose his commitment to his athletics instead of pursuing music.

After playing one year of baseball at McLennan, he moved back home and signed up again. It looks like “third time’s the charm!”

Britton’s prowess in sports dates back to when he was a child. He also played in the Little League World Series in 2016.

He comes from a religious family

Britton’s dad is a pastor and the former athlete tends to include Bible quotes in his social media posts. When he announced his casting on The Voice on social media, he added, “Commit everything you do to the Lord…‭‭Psalms‬ ‭37‬:‭5‬.”

Has Britton more released music?

Britton released his own song called “Harmony” in January. “Harmony is officially yours!!! @taurenwells is such a legend and inspiration to me.. huge thank you,” he shared. “So grateful for every single one of yous guys.”

The Voice, Season 27, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC