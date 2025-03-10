Years before Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker welcomed their first child together, they were once engaged and planning a future together. However, Urker ended the relationship in 2019 while Blanchard was serving time in prison for her involvement in her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder.

Now that the two are back together, Urker is opening up about why he previously pulled the plug on the relationship.

“Well, I think one of the biggest things was outside opinion and influence,” he told People. “I had listened to a podcast from Dr. Phil, and I had a lot of people in my ear just telling me that the best thing I can do for her is to give her some time to build a self-identity that she’s never been able to build before, and even while she’s in prison.”

He said Dr. Phil’s opinion was “especially” influential in his decision. “I felt like that was the right choice to make at the time for both of us,” Urker added. “So we went off in separate directions, but fate allowed us to meet back up again.”

Blanchard ended up marrying Ryan Anderson in 2022 amid her time behind bars. They stayed together for less than four months once she was released from prison in December 2023. Shortly after the split, she reconciled with Urker, and their daughter was born on December 28, 2024.

Now, Blanchard is settling into motherhood and gearing up for the Season 2 premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which will document her pregnancy and rekindled relationship with Urker. Ahead of the premiere, she debuted a controversial new haircut on Instagram. “New year, new mom, new haircut, new me,” she wrote, along with photos of her chic bob.

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who weren’t thrilled about the new look. “Girl what the hell is this,” one person wrote, while another said, “This is the worst choice you could’ve chosen.” Someone else added, “That just made you look much older than you are,” and another commenter said, “Nooooooo it just added 20 years onto you.”

Blanchard has admittedly had a tough time ignoring negativity on social media, but she has not responded to the backlash.

