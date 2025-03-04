Elsbeth Needs Judge Crawford’s Help in ‘Elsbeth’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

No matter how much she thinks he shouldn’t be in power, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) must live with the fact that Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) does hold a lot of cards. She seeks the influential judge’s help in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of this week’s Elsbeth episode, airing Thursday, March 6 on CBS.

In Season 2 Episode 14, “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” Elsbeth takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes and is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (guest star Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford’s grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation.

“Interfering in this investigation is an unethical use of your power,” Elsbeth tells her foe in the clip, above. He couldn’t be less interested in her troubles.

“It was a distasteful case 25 years ago, and your so-called investigation, pointless,” he dryly says. But his tone may be concealing some fear. He has personal stake in making sure that Elsbeth doesn’t investigate murders that are seemingly settled cases — he’s guilty of the murder from Season 2 Episode 7 for which an innocent woman was tried. Suppressing Elsbeth’s work is paramount for this crooked judge.

Blocking Elsbeth’s ability to investigate this Little Italy murder case is a “kind of gamesmanship” that “should be beneath” him, Preston’s character declares. “Oh my, you are cavalier about wasting the people’s money,” Crawford shoots back. She keeps on pressing, and he moves the goalpost.

“Come on. What’s it going to take to call off your cronies and reopen our investigation?” she asks, hoping for some slack that he would never give.

“Well, let me think. Legally, a new confession would compel any judge to reopen a case,” he says, and both of them say that’s “impossible” to get. “Good luck!” Crawford says, dripping with sarcasm.

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS