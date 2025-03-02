Oscar viewers were caught off guard by the James Bond musical tribute featuring BLACKPINK’s LISA, Doja Cat, and Raye during the 2025 ceremony.

After a dance number featuring Margaret Qualley, BLACKPINK’s LISA (known as Lalisa Manobal to The White Lotus viewers) graced the stage to sing a rendition of “Live and Let Die” from the 1973 film. She was followed by Doja Cat, who sang “Diamonds Are Forever” from the 1971 film of the same name. Raye performed Adele‘s “Skyfall,” the theme from the 2012 film. The trio recently released the song “BORN AGAIN” together.

Following the performance, viewers were puzzled by the decision to have the trio sing Bond songs.

I’m confused by this James Bond tribute. Other than the Amazon sell, what happened this year to warrant this? — …. (@callmeAine) March 3, 2025

literally what was that james bond thing about — willy (@handinballecter) March 3, 2025

I am sorry Ian Fleming, I am sorry James Bond.

That was so bad.🙈🙉🙊#Oscars — Sonia94 (@shofman4) March 3, 2025

The James Bond tribute is extremely superfluous and disappointing. The original singers are still alive for Pete’s sake.#Oscars — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) March 3, 2025

I love Bond but seriously what was the point of this? I honestly dont understand how people still enjoy the Oscars. Its been cringe for years now — A Book About Metals (@Jobu071) March 3, 2025

The Bond tribute comes days after Amazon MGM Studios assumed creative control of the James Bond franchise. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, longtime Bond producers, will co-own James Bond intellectual property rights with Amazon MGM Studios.

With this performance, LISA made Oscars history as the first K-pop singer to perform at the Academy Awards. She rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. They made their debut in 2016 with the release of Square One and have become one of the most popular girl groups in the world.

In addition to her music career, LISA is currently starring in Season 3 of The White Lotus. She plays Mook, one of the employees at The White Lotus resort in Thailand, which also happens to be LISA’s home country. The role is LISA’s acting debut.