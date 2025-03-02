Oscars 2025 Red Carpet Arrivals: Cynthia Erivo, Timothée Chalamet & More (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images (2)

The Oscars

 More

Like always, the night of the Oscars means celebrating the best of film from the past year as well as admiring what the stars — those nominated, those presenting, and those just attending — are wearing.

The 2025 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, at 7/6c on ABC and, for the first time, streaming live on Hulu, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with Conan O’Brien hosting.

Stars from the most nominated films — Emilia Pérez leading with 13, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked each with 10 and A Complete Unknown and Conclave with eight — are sure to be on the red carpet, as well as those up for the acting categories, including Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, and Sebastian Stan.

The 97th Annual Academy Awards will also feature Nick Offerman as the announcer, as well as performances by Doja Cat, Erivo, Grande, Queen Latifah, Lisa of Blackpink, and Raye. Erivo and Grande might be opening the awards show with something from Wicked, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer are the hosts of the official red carpet show, starting at 6:30/5:30c on ABC leading up to the broadcast of the awards ceremony. Tune in to see them interviewing stars.

Scroll down for a look at the stars on the red carpet. Plus, check out the couples at the event on our sister site Swooon here.

2025 Oscars, Live, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC and Hulu

Amy Poehler — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Colman Domingo — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Giancarlo Esposito — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

Goldie Hawn — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Goldie Hawn

Halle Berry — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

Jeremy Strong — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Michelle Yeoh — 97th Annual Oscars
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Miley Cyrus — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Monica Barbaro — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

Queen Latifah — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Sterling K. Brown — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Ana de Armas — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Sebastian Stan — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Adrien Brody — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Ava DuVernay — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Emma Stone — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Laura Dern — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laura Dern

Rachel Zegler — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Selena Gomez — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Dave Bautista — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dave Bautista

Ben Stiller — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ben Stiller

Margaret Qualley — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Timothée Chalamet — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Demi Moore — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Storm Reid — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Kelly Ripa — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

Willem Dafoe — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe

Mindy Kaling — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Guy Pearce — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Guy Pearce

Zoe Saldana — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Lupita Nyong'o — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

Mark Eydelshteyn — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn

Jesse Eisenberg — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg

Marissa Bode — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marissa Bode

Édgar Ramírez — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Édgar Ramírez

Nick Offerman — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Lena Waithe — 97th Annual Oscars
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Lena Waithe

Connie Nielsen — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Connie Nielsen

Felicity Jones — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Fernanda Torres — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Fernanda Torres

Cynthia Erivo — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Whoopi Goldberg — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

Elle Fanning — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Brandi Carlile — 97th Annual Oscars
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Edward Norton — 97th Annual Oscars
Savion Washington/Getty Images

Edward Norton

Ariana Grande — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Joe Locke — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joe Locke

June Squibb — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

June Squibb

Yasmin Finney — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Yasmin Finney

Marlee Matlin — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

Bowen Yang — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Bowen Yang

Ethan Slater — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ethan Slater

Kit Connor — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kit Connor

Jeff Goldblum — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

Joe Alwyn — 97th Annual Oscars
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Coco Jones — 97th Annual Oscars
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Coco Jones

