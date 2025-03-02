Like always, the night of the Oscars means celebrating the best of film from the past year as well as admiring what the stars — those nominated, those presenting, and those just attending — are wearing.

The 2025 Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, at 7/6c on ABC and, for the first time, streaming live on Hulu, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with Conan O’Brien hosting.

Stars from the most nominated films — Emilia Pérez leading with 13, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked each with 10 and A Complete Unknown and Conclave with eight — are sure to be on the red carpet, as well as those up for the acting categories, including Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldaña, and Sebastian Stan.

The 97th Annual Academy Awards will also feature Nick Offerman as the announcer, as well as performances by Doja Cat, Erivo, Grande, Queen Latifah, Lisa of Blackpink, and Raye. Erivo and Grande might be opening the awards show with something from Wicked, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer are the hosts of the official red carpet show, starting at 6:30/5:30c on ABC leading up to the broadcast of the awards ceremony. Tune in to see them interviewing stars.

