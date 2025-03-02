Meghan Markle Shares Rare Video of Princess Lilibet’s Playdate With ‘Auntie’ Serena Williams

British royalty and tennis royalty collided when Princess Lilibet, daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, spent quality time with “auntie” Serena Williams recently.

Markle shared snapshots and a video clip from the hangout on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 1. In the clip, Williams claps as she and Lilibet play a game of Candy Land. The board game box is customized to read “Archie & Lili Candy Land” in a nod to both of Harry and Markle’s children: Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

“When the aunties come to celebrate… and to play!” Markle wrote in the caption. “Love you @serenawilliams.”

In one of the photos, Markle hunches over her daughter as they look at the game board. “3 days until the party begins,” the duchess wrote, referring to her upcoming Netflix lifestyle program, With Love, Meghan. “All are invited @netflix.”

In another pic, the Suits alum gives Williams a big hug. The tennis champion — who met Markle at the 2010 Super Bowl, according to People — reposted the clip and the hug photo on her Instagram Stories and overlaid a heart emoji on the former.

Netflix calls With Love, Meghan an “inspiring series” that “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

In the series, premiering on Tuesday, March 4, Meghan “shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the streamer adds. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The eight-episode first season will feature appearances by chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters and actor Mindy Kaling.

With Love, Meghan was due to debut in January, but Netflix delayed the premiere amid the wildfires in the Los Angeles area. “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said at the time, per Tudum.

With Love, Meghan, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 4, Netflix