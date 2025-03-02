‘SNL’ Highlights: Mike Myers Returns to Play a Glitchy Elon Musk & More (VIDEO)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Mikey Day, Mike Myers, and James Austin Johnson in the 'Saturday Night Live' cold open on March 1, 2025
NBC

Saturday Night Live

 More

The deluge of Saturday Night Live Season 50 cameos continued on Saturday, March 1, with former cast member Mike Myers appearing in his first sketch on the show in nearly a decade.

Myers took on the role of Elon Musk, an impression his Wayne’s World costar Dana Carvey tried out earlier this season. Here are that sketch and other big moments from Saturday’s episode.

Mike Myers returns to play Elon Musk

Saturday’s cold open satirized the contentious Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with James Austin Johnson and Mikey Day playing the American and Ukrainian presidents, respectively.

Midway through the sketch, a hyperactive, glitchy Musk crashes the party, with Myers playing the billionaire businessman.

“Donald, what are you doing in my office?” Myers’ Musk says. “You know I’m the president now. I’m kidding! I’m kidding. OK. Maybe not, maybe not.”

Bowen Yang Responds After ‘SNL’ Extra Blames Him for Shane Gillis’ Firing
Related

Bowen Yang Responds After ‘SNL’ Extra Blames Him for Shane Gillis’ Firing

“I’m so comfortable with all of that,” Johnson’s Trump says. “I really appreciate everything you’re doing with DOGE, Elon.”

“They’re saying I’m firing people with no cause,” Myers’ Musk responds. “But I do have cause. It’s ’cause I feel like it!”

Myers appeared in the SNL 50th anniversary special in a sketch with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, but this marks his first appearance in a regular season of the series in years.

Please Don’t Destroy riffs on The Voice

In the Please Don’t Destroy comedy team’s digital short, the trio and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim played the coaches on a show called The Sound, which is The Voice in all but name. And Shane Gillis, the host of Saturday’s episode, played a contestant whose crass personality has the coaches regretting their chair turns.

A “Mid-Day” guessing game gets a sequel

Gillis and Nwodim also joined SNL costars Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner in “Mid-Day News 2,” a sequel to a 2019 sketch. In both installments, news anchors presume the race of the suspects in the crimes they’re reporting.

A meth ring? “That’s y’all for sure,” Nwodim’s character tells her white colleagues. But mayhem at the barbershop? “Oh, damn,” Thompson’s anchor exclaims.

The Movie Guy predicts Oscar winners, sight unseen

During “Weekend Update,” Marcello Hernández could hardly keep a straight face as he played The Movie Guy, an opinionated film critic dressed like an old-timey theater usher. The Movie Guy was there to make Oscar predictions, but he hadn’t actually screened the nominees.

“I would like to talk about A Complete Unknown,” he says at one point in the bit. “This movie is a complete unknown to me because I didn’t see this movie as well.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC

Saturday Night Live - NBC

Saturday Night Live where to stream

Saturday Night Live

Ego Nwodim

Heidi Gardner

James Austin Johnson

Kenan Thompson

Marcello Hernandez

Mike Myers

Mikey Day

Shane Gillis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Johansen
1
David Johansen Dies: New York Dolls Singer & Actor Was 75
Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
2
R&B Star Angie Stone Dies in Car Accident
Emily Bett Rickards in Queen of the Ring
3
Emily Bett Rickards on How ‘Arrow’ Fame Prepared Her for ‘Queen of the Ring’
Bowen Yang, Shane Gillis
4
Bowen Yang Responds After ‘SNL’ Extra Blames Him for Shane Gillis’ Firing
Road sign in Plainfield, Wisconsin
5
Who Was Ed Gein, the Killer Subject of ‘Monster’ Season 3?