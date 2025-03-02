‘SNL’ Highlights: Mike Myers Returns to Play a Glitchy Elon Musk & More (VIDEO)

The deluge of Saturday Night Live Season 50 cameos continued on Saturday, March 1, with former cast member Mike Myers appearing in his first sketch on the show in nearly a decade.

Myers took on the role of Elon Musk, an impression his Wayne’s World costar Dana Carvey tried out earlier this season. Here are that sketch and other big moments from Saturday’s episode.

Mike Myers returns to play Elon Musk

Saturday’s cold open satirized the contentious Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with James Austin Johnson and Mikey Day playing the American and Ukrainian presidents, respectively.

Midway through the sketch, a hyperactive, glitchy Musk crashes the party, with Myers playing the billionaire businessman.

“Donald, what are you doing in my office?” Myers’ Musk says. “You know I’m the president now. I’m kidding! I’m kidding. OK. Maybe not, maybe not.”

“I’m so comfortable with all of that,” Johnson’s Trump says. “I really appreciate everything you’re doing with DOGE, Elon.”

“They’re saying I’m firing people with no cause,” Myers’ Musk responds. “But I do have cause. It’s ’cause I feel like it!”

Myers appeared in the SNL 50th anniversary special in a sketch with Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, but this marks his first appearance in a regular season of the series in years.

Please Don’t Destroy riffs on The Voice

In the Please Don’t Destroy comedy team’s digital short, the trio and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim played the coaches on a show called The Sound, which is The Voice in all but name. And Shane Gillis, the host of Saturday’s episode, played a contestant whose crass personality has the coaches regretting their chair turns.

A “Mid-Day” guessing game gets a sequel

Gillis and Nwodim also joined SNL costars Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner in “Mid-Day News 2,” a sequel to a 2019 sketch. In both installments, news anchors presume the race of the suspects in the crimes they’re reporting.

A meth ring? “That’s y’all for sure,” Nwodim’s character tells her white colleagues. But mayhem at the barbershop? “Oh, damn,” Thompson’s anchor exclaims.

The Movie Guy predicts Oscar winners, sight unseen

During “Weekend Update,” Marcello Hernández could hardly keep a straight face as he played The Movie Guy, an opinionated film critic dressed like an old-timey theater usher. The Movie Guy was there to make Oscar predictions, but he hadn’t actually screened the nominees.

“I would like to talk about A Complete Unknown,” he says at one point in the bit. “This movie is a complete unknown to me because I didn’t see this movie as well.”

