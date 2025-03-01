Bill Maher Slams Trump–Zelenskyy Meeting: ‘The Real Housewives of the White House’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump’s testy meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on Friday, February 28, Bill Maher discussed the blow-up on his HBO talk show, Real Time With Bill Maher.

“In World War III news, we’re on the other side now. I don’t know if you’ve heard that,” Maher said in his monologue Friday night. “Zelenskyy was in the Oval Office to discuss the big turnaround that the country has done, where Trump says now he’s the dictator and Ukraine invaded Russia. Interesting. And it devolved into this shouting match, which I’m sure Trump thinks is good TV.”

Maher then played clips of Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance berating Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday — with Vance, for one, chiding the Ukrainian president for not showing enough gratitude to the United States.

“The Real Housewives of the White Housewives,” Maher said, reflecting on the real-life drama. “And then, afterwards, there’s a press conference, and a reporter asked Trump, ‘Do you still believe that Zelenskyy is a dictator?’ And Trump said, ‘Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that.’”

Maher quipped: “Also, those tariffs, who ordered those tariffs?”

In comments last week, Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections,” claimed Zelenskyy was doing a “terrible job,” and suggested Zelenskyy was responsible for Ukraine’s war with Russia, according to The Hill.

And during Friday’s meeting, Trump called Zelenskyy disrespectful and called off the signing of a minerals deal that Trump said would help end the war and repay the U.S. for aid to Ukraine, per the Associated Press. Trump also defended Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, during the sit-down, according to The New York Times.

Ultimately, though, Maher blames Tesla billionaire-turned-White House senior advisor Elon Musk for the political upheaval. “The problem we have is the man who’s running this country is hell-bent on sowing chaos, and Trump is doing nothing to stop him,” Maher said. “Elon, Elon, come back. Come back to normal, Elon. What the f**** happened?”

