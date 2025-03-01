Conan Hosts the Oscars, ‘Mayfair Witches’ Finale, a ‘Lost’-Style Whodunit With Nine Bodies, Winter Chill in ‘1923’

Disney / Andrew Eccles

The Oscars

7/6c

SUNDAY: Capping off the winter awards season, the ceremony that set the gold standard for awards shows is back for its 97th year, with Conan O’Brien joining the tradition of late-night hosts (most famously, Johnny Carson; most recently, Jimmy Kimmel; most infamously, David Letterman) to accept the thankless challenge of steering this mammoth live broadcast. Streaming live for the first time, Oscars coverage starts early on most ABC stations with a pre-show at 3:30 pm/ET and the official Red Carpet show, hosted by Julianne Hough and Jesse Palmer, at 6:30 pm/ET. Among the scheduled performers: Wicked costars and Oscar nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink and RAYE also booked to celebrate the film industry and pay tribute to the late Quincy Jones. The best song nominees will not be performed live, and details are scarce on who’s singing what — but we can only hope the producers won’t muck up the In Memorial segment. Unlike in recent years, the winners in top categories including Best Picture, Actor and Actress aren’t foregone conclusions, potentially making for a more suspenseful show than usual.

Leigh Page / AMC

Mayfair Witches

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: After one of the silliest supernatural weddings in recent TV memory, between last living Taltos creatures Lasher (Jack Huston) and the ancient Emaleth (Hennesi Schmidt), the anemic adaptation of Anne Rice’s witchy chronicles wraps its second season with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) desperate to wrest Lasher from the influence of the malign Scottish Mayfairs. Unaware that her supposed ally Cortland (Harry Hamlin) is possessed by the spirit of his scheming father Julien (Ted Levine), Rowan may have to turn to Talamasca agent Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) to keep Julien from executing (literally) his diabolical master plan to seize power from the Taltos bloodline.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: From the fertile mind and pen of Anthony Horowitz (Moonflower Murders, Foyle’s War) comes an intriguing whodunit thriller that blends the exotic survival drama of Lost with the encroaching paranoid doom of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Eric McCormack (Will & Grace) leads an ensemble cast as one of nine survivors of a small-plane crash in the remote Mexican jungle. As they seek rescue with minimal supplies, suspicion among the group builds when one by one they begin mysteriously dying.

Lo Smith / Paramount+

1923

SUNDAY: The narrator of the grueling Yellowstone prequel isn’t kidding when she warns, “Hell is winter … and winter is here to ravage all of us.” It’s especially tough on the Duttons stranded in Montana during a fearsome blizzard, with Jacob (Harrison Ford) and his traveling party stuck without proper shelter, while Cara (Helen Mirren) tends to distraught daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), who moans after her latest setback, “This isn’t living. This is surviving.” Elsewhere, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) makes landfall in Texas, and though impatient to get back to his struggling family, he is delighted to discover a new food sensation. His wife Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), stuck in steerage on a vessel bound for America, has a much rougher ride.

Fabio Lovino / HBO

The White Lotus

9/8c

SUNDAY: A Thailand vacation is anything but stress free for a traveler like Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), whose world back home in North Carolina is falling apart, so maybe unplugging with “tech detox” is the right move after all. But when Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) pressures her mysteriously morose boyfriend Rick (Walton Goggins), “Are we ever going to have fun again?” their outing to a bizarre tourist attraction has her realizing one should always be careful what you wish for.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: