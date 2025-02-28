Conan O’Brien is gearing up for his big moment as host of the 2025 Oscars, but will the former late-night TV host bring any of his running gags to the awards stage?

We’re hoping so, but which of the bits would be the most fun to see? We’re rounding up five bits from his former late-night TV run that we’d like to see make an appearance during the event, below. Scroll down for a closer peek, and let us know which Conan O’Brien signature gag you’d like to see incorporated into the Oscars broadcast in the comments section below.

Mac and Me With Paul Rudd

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the running bits on O’Brien’s former late-night show Conan saw Paul Rudd prank audiences by playing the same clip from the ’80s movie Mac and Me (an E.T. knockoff), in which a child rolls down a hill in a wheelchair, launching into a body of water. When the boy splashes into the water, a silly-looking alien gazes into the camera. Every time Rudd appeared as a guest on O’Brien’s show, he’d claim he had a clip from his latest project and would typically have the Mac and Me bit play more than once. While it’s a silly gag, we can’t help but imagine this joke playing out across moments when O’Brien references certain scenes from Oscar-nominated films, only to have that funny clip play instead.

Jordan Schlansky

An associate producer on O’Brien’s late-night shows, Jordan Schlansky often appeared in bits, where he’d be on the receiving end of back-handed insults delivered by O’Brien. Collectively, their bickering has made way for plenty of comedic moments, and a fun bit onstage at the Oscars seems like the ultimate pinnacle for such a gag. Schlansky even serves as the supervising producer for O’Brien’s ongoing Max series Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Triumph the Insult Comic

<span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The dog puppeteered by Robert Smigel made many appearances over the years on O’Brien’s shows, commenting on current events and interacting with the public. The Oscars feels like a perfect spot for the pop culture figure’s resurfacing.

Without Borders

While this may be more aligned with O’Brien’s current series Conan O’Brien Must Go, during his late-night years, he’d travel to different countries and locations to get a taste of their culture. Perhaps the evening could include pre-taped bits of Conan visiting locations featured in this year’s Best Picture-nominated films? We certainly hope so.

Podcast

Following the conclusion of Conan, O’Brien delved deeper into the podcasting world, launching Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, in which he speaks candidly with celebrity guests alongside his comedy cohorts like long-time collaborator Sona Movsesian. It would be fun to see the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend team incorporated into the broadcast somehow, whether it’s through a pre-taped segment or a bit onstage.

What would you like to see from O’Brien? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss the Oscars when they air on Sunday, March 2.

Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 7/6c, ABC & Hulu