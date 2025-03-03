‘The Cleaning Lady’: Thony’s in Charge as Cartel Doctor in Season 4 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The Cleaning Lady is staging a major reset in Season 4, premiering March 25 on Fox, and TV Insider is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at the new terrain. Thony (Élodie Yung) has a new job with the cartel in the upcoming season, the first since Adan Canto’s death, and she’s leaving the FBI behind as she aligns herself with Jorge’s (Santiago Cabrera) gang while training as a surgical intern in a small community hospital. This time around, Thony’s taking what’s hers.

“The cartel has taken enough from me, I want what’s mine,” Thony declares in the video promo, above. She has her sights set on being “the cartel doctor.” The video also reveals the first look at Alain Uy‘s new character, Feng, a man who’s described as “wryly observant but with a dangerous side” and has “a knack for running elaborate schemes for the Asian mob and has become an asset to international crime bosses worldwide.”

“Weren’t you the cleaning lady?” he asks with a wry smile. “I’ve changed,” Thony shoots back.

Thony seems more steely than ever in the promo, a fitting development for someone who has been through the ringer with the FBI and the cartel too many times to count. She’s determined to have more control over her life following the deaths of Arman (Canto) and Nadia (Eva de Dominici). Also featured in the video are Kate Del Castillo as an imprisoned Ramona, the ever-cautionary Fiona (Martha Millan), Thony’s son, Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez), and Cabrera’s Jorge.

Here’s the full description for The Cleaning Lady Season 4: “The Cleaning Lady returns for an action-packed Season 4, with the series’ beloved characters in ever-changing and increasingly dangerous situations. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organized crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny — by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital. Thony’s return to the medical career she sacrificed for her son, Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez), opens a new path to citizenship for them both. But in order to make this happen, she must continue her service to the Sin Cara cartel — not as a cleaning lady, but as the new mob doctor — bringing her ever closer to Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), the cartel’s brooding new leader. Under the watchful eye of the hospital’s brusque yet handsome chief resident, Dr. Sean Dupont (recurring guest star Daniel Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other.”

It continues: “Even from within the walls of a maximum-security prison, former head of Sin Cara Ramona (Kate Del Castillo) remains a threat. She continues to exert influence through her unpredictable proxy on the outside, the loner only known as Cowboy Hat (recurring guest star Brian Norris). But she’s vulnerable on the inside. When a tough prison gang puts Ramona in their crosshairs, she must dig deep into her devious bag of tricks to find a way to survive. Meanwhile, Fiona (Martha Millan) struggles to keep her cleaning business afloat, leading her into the world of identity theft. Chris (Sean Lew) learns the painful truth about first love and channels his raw emotions into an unexplored passion — dance. And Jaz (Faith Bryant) deals with the difficulties of being the perfect child in a decidedly imperfect family. The Cleaning Lady continues its exploration of the experience of undocumented immigrants and the hurdles they face in this country. The series tells their stories of resourcefulness in the face of institutional adversity and the sacrifices they must make to achieve their American Dream.”

Can Thony keep her family safe from harm? As the promo teases, “no one gets away clean.”