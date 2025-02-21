Alan Cumming teased that a major new twist is coming to The Traitors in Season 3 Episode 10.

“One player will win a power more valuable than anything we have seen before,” he said in a preview. “They will become the ‘seer’. This power could turn the entire game on its head. Who will end this game like a true warrior?”

So, what exactly does being the ‘seer’ entail? Luckily, the concept was already tested on the UK version of the show, so we know a little bit about what to expect. Scroll down for what we’ve learned.

What is the ‘seer’ on The Traitors?

On The Traitors UK, the “seer” twist was introduced in the penultimate episode. During that week’s challenge, the player who performed the best became the “seer,” which gave them the opportunity to choose one of the other remaining players to meet up with that night. At the meeting, the other player had to reveal whether they were a traitor or a faithful, giving the seer some important knowledge at a crucial moment.

The official description of the “seer” was described on The Traitors UK as: “The ‘seer’ has the power to know one other player’s true identity. The ‘seer’ will invite one player this evening to a private face-to-face meeting. The player that they have chosen will have no choice and must reveal if they are a faithful or a traitor. This power could turn the entire game on its head.”

Since the identity of the “seer” isn’t revealed to the rest of the group, it is a powerful position to be in for both the faithfuls and traitors. If the faithful correctly chooses a traitor to meet with, they can lead the charge for that person’s banishment at the next roundtable. But if a traitor wins the “seer” role, they can keep it a secret and continue to use manipulation tactics to try and get another faithful banished.

Who was the ‘seer’ on The Traitors UK?

Francesca “Frankie” Rowan-Plowden was the seer on The Traitors UK. The weekly challenge required players to collect gold coins, and since they didn’t know how much the other contestants had collected, the ‘seer’s identity was able to remain a secret.

Frankie asked to meet with Charlotte Berman and was therefore awarded with the information that Charlotte was a traitor. Naturally, she brought this information back to the rest of the castle and Charlotte was banished at the next roundtable.

Who could be the ‘seer’ on The Traitors US?

We won’t know who the ‘seer’ is until Episode 10 airs on February 27, but there are seven players left to choose from: Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, Gabby Windey, Tom Sandoval, Dolores Catania, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Dylan Efron.

Episode 9 ended with Danielle as the last remaining traitor after Carolyn Wiger’s banishment, giving her the opportunity to recruit another person to join her. She chose Britney, but we’ll have to wait until next week to see how their face-to-face in the turret plays out.

