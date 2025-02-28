Every Traitor From ‘The Traitors,’ Ranked by Their Powers of Manipulation

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Traitors Season 3.]

Scheming, conniving, and trickery are just a few words to describe what the evil have to do on Alan Cumming‘s The Traitors. In 2023, the first season was released and was a huge hit. Fans loved seeing their favorite reality TV stars coming together to be faithfuls or traitors. The Real Housewives beauties, Survivor winners, Big Brother contestants, and more are cast to compete in daily challenges and figure out who the murderous traitors are.

Cumming assigns three or four members of the cast to become the traitors in the game, the rest are deemed faithfuls. The traitors’ goal is to murder the faithful one by one and make it all the way to the end, where they can win up to $250,000. The faithfuls have the chance to banish traitors from the castle at the daily roundtable, where they debate who is a faithful and who is a traitor. At the finale, if there are any traitors remaining, they will take home all the money leaving the faithfuls with nothing, but if no traitors last till the end, the remaining faithfuls split the cash.

Season 3 is currently airing every Thursday night on Peacock (the finale comes out on March 6), and for the first time ever in the US version, there’s a roundtable tie heading into the finale. The penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger that will be resolved in the final episode, and the season’s last original traitor left standing is on the chopping block, with her longtime rival carrying the deciding vote.

Each season’s batch of traitors has their own unique set of skills and strategies that manipulate the faithful, but who really is the best? Here, we take a deep dive into every traitor’s history and rank them by their mastery of manipulation. (Note: This list does not include Britney Haynes, as we have not yet seen enough of her traitor skills to judge them.)

The Traitors, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, March 6, 9/8c, Peacock