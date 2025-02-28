‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’: Brett & Melissa Can’t Stop Fighting in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

 More

AnnaSophia Robb previously told TV Insider that her new series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, feels “very much like Desperate HousewivesBig Little LiesBad Sisters had a love child.” Something all of those shows have in common: messed up adults bickering over their kids’ lives. That’s what’s going down in the TV Insider exclusive sneak peek into Grosse Pointe Garden Society‘s second episode, “Pests,” in the video above.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on Sunday, February 23, on NBC. It follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.

In Season 1 Episode 2, airing this Sunday, March 2, Birdie (Melissa Fumero) grows more invested in her scholarship recipient, Ford; Alice (Robb) investigates her dog’s murder. Catherine (Aja Naomi King) wrestles with coming clean about her affair. Brett (Ben Rappaport) butts heads with his ex-wife, Melissa (Nora Zehetner). In flash-forwards, Birdie seeks help covering up the body.

In the clip above, Brett and Melissa are fighting over their son, Zach’s, family tree project for school that paints an unfavorable picture of one side of the family. Brett is peeved that he seems to be the only adult “who didn’t work on [his] son’s project.” Brett and Melissa’s squabbling leads to a literal tug of war of the poster, resulting it in flying upwards and into the ceiling fan above and being ripped into smithereens.

Roush Review: 'Suits LA' and 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'
Related

Roush Review: 'Suits LA' and 'Grosse Pointe Garden Society'

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. They serve coshowrunners and executive producers alongside Casey Kyber. The series also stars Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe.

Episode 2 airs this Sunday, March 2 at 10/9c, and then it will switch to 9/8c on Sundays after that.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Sundays, NBC

Grosse Pointe Garden Society - NBC

Grosse Pointe Garden Society where to stream

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Ben Rappaport

Nora Zehetner




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Controversy After Last-Second Answer
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Juveria Zaheer Speaks Out After ‘JIT’
Kelli Williams as Margaret and Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 14
3
Is Jamie Really Home? Kelli Williams Talks Margaret’s Tough Mystery on ‘Found’
4
‘The Price Is Right’ Shares Rare Images of All the Models Together
Lance Barber and Montana Jordan in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
5
‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Boss on Lance Barber’s Dreamy Return as George Sr.