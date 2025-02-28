‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’: Brett & Melissa Can’t Stop Fighting in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

AnnaSophia Robb previously told TV Insider that her new series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, feels “very much like Desperate Housewives, Big Little Lies, Bad Sisters had a love child.” Something all of those shows have in common: messed up adults bickering over their kids’ lives. That’s what’s going down in the TV Insider exclusive sneak peek into Grosse Pointe Garden Society‘s second episode, “Pests,” in the video above.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiered on Sunday, February 23, on NBC. It follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.

In Season 1 Episode 2, airing this Sunday, March 2, Birdie (Melissa Fumero) grows more invested in her scholarship recipient, Ford; Alice (Robb) investigates her dog’s murder. Catherine (Aja Naomi King) wrestles with coming clean about her affair. Brett (Ben Rappaport) butts heads with his ex-wife, Melissa (Nora Zehetner). In flash-forwards, Birdie seeks help covering up the body.

In the clip above, Brett and Melissa are fighting over their son, Zach’s, family tree project for school that paints an unfavorable picture of one side of the family. Brett is peeved that he seems to be the only adult “who didn’t work on [his] son’s project.” Brett and Melissa’s squabbling leads to a literal tug of war of the poster, resulting it in flying upwards and into the ceiling fan above and being ripped into smithereens.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society is written and created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. They serve coshowrunners and executive producers alongside Casey Kyber. The series also stars Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe.

Episode 2 airs this Sunday, March 2 at 10/9c, and then it will switch to 9/8c on Sundays after that.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Sundays, NBC