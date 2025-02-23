[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grosse Pointe Garden Society series premiere, “Seven Days a Week and Twice on Sunday.”]

There’s a lot of dirt to dig up — literally and figuratively — with the quartet at the center of NBC’s new series Grosse Pointe Garden Society. The opening moments of the series premiere reveal Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Brett (Ben Rappaport), Catherine (Aja Naomi King), and Birdie’s (Melissa Fumero) desperate attempt to cover up someone’s death. They dig a grave on the grounds of their local community garden, hoping no one ever unearths their secret. That’s easier said than done.

So, who’s in the grave? That’s a question we’ll continue to ask ourselves as new suspect line up. Robb spoke with TV Insider about what she knows about the show’s central mystery.

“I know who’s in the grave now. It wasn’t until recently I found out, so I have been on pins and needles pretty much the entire shoot. We’ve been guessing as to who we bury,” she revealed.

When asked whether or not we met the person in the grave in the first episode, Robb responded, “Perhaps.” She does know who killed the person in the grave, and she hopes the mystery “sparks a lot of theories.”

Robb acknowledged that Grosse Point Garden Society feels “very much like Desperate Housewives, Big Little Lies, Bad Sisters had a love child.” In addition to the murderous secret, there’s plenty of backstabbing and romantic woes for the characters in this small town drama.

Alice, Brett, Catherine, and Birdie come from all different walks of live, but they’re forever bonded by the events of the night that left someone dead. There’s one person in the crew who Alice trusts above everyone else. “Alice definitely trusts Brett. They’re two peas in a pod,” Robb revealed. “They’re buddies but things get shaken up throughout the season, so you’ll just have to wait and see what happens between them.”

Alice is married to her college sweetheart, Doug (Alexander Hodge). But, like many marriages in Grosse Point Garden Society, their relationship is in unstable territory.

“They are both artists at heart, but they’re at a place in their marriage where they have to start being grown-ups and making grown-up choices,” Robb explained. “Do they go after their dreams and disrupt their comfortable life or do they stay put and sort of settle in a way? They’re sort of at this negotiating place in both of their lives and within their marriage of figuring out who they are as individuals and who they are together.”

There will be a love triangle blossoming between Alice, Doug, and Brett. “We love a TV love triangle,” Robb quipped. Brett is a single dad after his split from his ex-wife, and we noticed those yearning glances at Alice.

“We’ll start to see more of how Alice feels about Brett and their relationship throughout the course of the season and how decisions that Brett makes and Alice makes affects their friendship,” she revealed.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC