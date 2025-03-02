Did ‘The Talamasca’ Teaser Just Hint at an ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover?

AMC‘s Anne Rice Immortal Universe just dropped its biggest Talamasca teaser yet during the Mayfair Witches Season 2 finale on Sunday, March 2. The TV universe’s Twitter/X account dropped a short video teaser featuring a URL (talamas.ca) that leads to a “surveillance” site monitoring characters from Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and The Talamasca. But one video, in particular, is the only footage that’s glitching. Is this a hint that Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) is the Interview With the Vampire character who will be appearing in The Talamasca, like executive producer Mark Johnson teased at New York Comic Con?

In Rice’s books and the AMC universe, the Talamasca is the supernatural watchdog agency that keeps tabs on the vampires, witches, and other occult creatures to prevent the human world from discovering their existence. The Talamasca series is gearing up to debut in 2025, and the Immortal Universe’s socials have been dropping Talamasca teasers throughout Mayfair Witches‘ second season to start building hype.

Previous video teasers have shown stars Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, and William Fichtner delivering ominous lines like “we watch the witches” and “we watch the vampires” and “we watch the shadows.” Tonight’s teaser says, “We watch, and we are always there.”

The footage on the surveillance site is all shots from previous episodes of Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches (as well as the rockstar Lestat teaser from San Diego Comic-Con). Louis (Jacob Anderson), Lestat (Sam Reid), Rowan, Moira Mayfair (Alyssa Jirrels), the vampire Felix (Gabriel Freilich), Molloy, the Mayfair house, and the three Talamasca characters are all being watched, and there’s one video feed that says “corrupted signal.”

Daniel’s video feed is the only one that glitches out and shows coding every couple of seconds. Bogosian is rumored to be making an appearance in The Talamasca, as he was photographed on set with Denton and showrunner John Lee Hancock during filming in 2024. That rumor is so far unconfirmed by AMC, but we can’t help but see a possible connection between those photos and Daniel’s glitching footage on the Talamasca teaser site.

There are Talamasca agents featured in both Interview With the Vampire (in Season 2 specifically) and both seasons of Mayfair Witches. Daniel got deeply involved with the Talamasca in IWTV Season 2 when Justin Kirk‘s Raglan James was introduced. The undercover agent gave Daniel the Talamasca’s archive of research into Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman) to help his interview. The finale also revealed that the Talamasca made heavy edits on Daniel’s subsequent memoir.

We watch. And we are always there. #TALAMASCA pic.twitter.com/nQprhHnipT — Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (@AnneRiceAMC) March 3, 2025

Season 2 Episode 7 of Mayfair Witches revealed that Tongayi Chirisa‘s agent, Ciprien Grieve, was the one who suggested that the agency discredit Daniel’s book as fiction instead of trying to bury it. That Easter egg further connects Daniel to the supernatural agency, adding more weight to the theory that he’ll appear in the third series in the franchise. Johnson said at NYCC 2024 that IWTV characters that viewers have “fallen in love with or fallen in hate with” will appear in the upcoming spinoff.

Ciprien has become more deeply involved with international Talamasca agents in the back half of Mayfair Witches‘ second season. In Sunday’s Season 2 finale, he’s working with a group of them to help Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) defeat the Scottish Mayfairs led by Cortland (Harry Hamlin), who has been possessed by the spirit of his dead father, Julien (Ted Levine). The finale also ended on a cliffhanger for Sip, who disappeared into a portal with other Talamasca agents as they fled to save Lasher’s (Jack Huston) children. Could this be his window to appearing in The Talamasca as well? The episode also teed up a renewed rivalry between Rowan and the still-possessed Cortland. Showrunner Esta Spalding told TV Insider that the three shows in the Immortal Universe will continue to reference each other.

“We’ve got The Talamasca series now, which is kind of the sort of giant hovering universal agency of Anne Rice’s world, and that gives us new rules and new players and I think it’s going to interact with both of the shows [IWTV and Mayfair Witches],” Spalding said. “So we’re going to get to play more in each other’s sandboxes really.”

Learn more about the Season 2 finale from Spalding here.

