Rowan, this is what happens when you make, in the words of Julien Mayfair, “a rash decision based on fear and limited information”!

In this week’s utterly entrancing episode of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, our determined designee (Alexandra Daddario) got yet another reason to distrust every man in her bloodline. And honestly, she should have seen it coming. Same with psychic cousin Moira (Alyssa Jirrels)! But no, Rowan had to learn it the hard way, once again. After imbibing some magical elixir at the end of last week’s episode that allowed her to “enter” the victrola of the late Julien Mayfair (Ted Levine), she finally came face-to-face with the notorious Mayfair patriarch, whom she hoped would advise her on how to capture the missing Lasher (Jack Huston).

What she got, however, was hoodwinked! As soon as she realized that Julien was as much an S.O.B. as his son Cortland (Harry Hamlin), Rowan’s spidey senses kicked in and she promptly called for Moira to pull her back to the land of the living. However, only half of her spirit went home; the other half, Julien explains, was trapped in his ethereal realm and would likely die within the next 40 minutes.

Back in reality, semi-Rowan clued in the others — Moira, Cortland, and Dolly Jean (Charlayne Woodard) — that Julien’s whole vibe was giving “a pub in Scotland,” triggering Cortland’s recollections that the family first came from Donnelaith. What he didn’t remember was more unsettling: Moira reads his mind and picks up that he’d visited Scotland as a child despite him not having any memory of it. Convinced his father has messed with his head (as if that weren’t clear already!), Cortland runs off to find Julien’s spells to see what else dear old dead dad has done to him, leading to some of Hamlin’s most entertaining work of the season so far.

“Cortland’s done so many nefarious things, but at the root, he was once a child and was raised into that,” explains showrunner Esta Spalding. “His branches grew and twisted because of how he was raised. And to try to understand that as the books do is exciting. That’s the best thing we can do with the Mayfair Witches show is try to understand those twists and turns in the Mayfair story, the way they arrived and how they’re inherited and passed on.”

Admitting that the plan was to give Cortland “a kind of arc all season of looking at what he had done and trying to understand the root of his actions in the trauma of his past,” Spalding adds that “it becomes about his father… Julien’s an incredible character in the book.”

Thanks to Levine, he’s also an incredible addition to the show. “You got to find an actor who can be this character. And I’ve worked with Ted Levine on a couple other things and it was like, ‘Oh, who else could do this but him?’ He’s so extraordinary. We were so lucky to have him,” Spalding raves. “Those scenes — and Harry will tell you, maybe he’s already told you — they had such a good time.”

Adding to the hour’s allure is the way it all plays out. While semi-Rowan struggles to stay lucid in reality, her captive other half is engaging Julien in a quid-pro-quo befitting the Silence of the Lambs star Levine, who devours the scenery explaining how her great-grandmother Marguerite was the one who taught him all about astrology, runes, how to absorb power from the cycles of the planets and to “honor the original deities,” the Taltos. He also explains that her own possible escape depends on whether she can be pulled back home by her weakening split self, whom they are able to observe via a dollhouse replica of Dolly Jean’s home in New Orleans.