Todd Chrisley Smiles With Savannah in First Post-Prison Photo & Reunites With Wife Julie

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley officially reunited on Thursday, May 29, following their respective prison releases. Savannah Chrisley posted a photo of the couple sitting across from each other with the caption, “Reunited and it feels so good,” on her Instagram Story.

While the image didn’t show her parents’ faces, she did post the first photos of Todd on her Instagram feed after they were followed by paparazzi while going shopping. “To the paparazzi following us looking to pay your bills… here’s your photo,” she captioned the clip, which flashed between two photos of the father/daughter duo.

Savannah also documented the shopping trip in a video that showed Todd wearing a bag over his head as they navigated their way through the store. “You b**ches aren’t paying your bills from me,” he said in the clip. In the footage, Savannah revealed that they were looking for an outfit for Todd to wear to the press conference he and Julie are hosting on Friday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. in Nashville.

It will be the first time Todd and Julie speak publicly since they were pardoned by President Donald Trump amid their prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion (he was originally sentenced to 12 years, which was later shortened to 10, while she was sentenced to seven, later shortened to six). The Chrisleys only ended up spending two years and four months behind bars, with Savannah fighting for their release on the outside. She met with Trump in February to advocate for her parents, and he granted their full pardon earlier this week.

While Savannah went to Florida to pick up Todd, Grayson Chrisley headed to Kentucky to grab Julie. She was photographed out in Nashville on Thursday, and looked quite different without her usual platinum blonde hair. Instead, she was proudly rocking her natural brown and gray locks.

“I mean, my mother’s an angel, and she’s still a beautiful woman. Her hair’s darker now,” Chase Chrisley noted to Entertainment Tonight. “I went, ‘Momma, we gotta [go] back platinum blonde.’ And she was like, ‘I’m not doing that.'”