Ken Jennings shared a rare photo of his son, Dylan, 22, as they enjoyed a baseball game together. The father-son duo attended a Seattle Mariners game in their hometown and fans were shocked at how different his son looked.

“The lucky Mariners earrings might be heading for an 0-1 start,” Ken Jennings captioned his post on Wednesday, May 28. The photo, taken by the Jeopardy! host, featured Ken and Dylan in Mariners jerseys and hats standing at their seats a T-Mobile Park. Dylan wore dangly Mariners’ earrings under a small gold post. He had long curly hair and sported a scraggly beard.

This was a completely different look for him compared to the last photo Ken Jennings shared of Dylan three years ago at a baseball game, where he had shoulder-length hair and no earrings.

“Wicked cool earrings,” a follower commented.

Many fans asked “Who is that?” as Dylan looked very grown up.

Jennings is very private with his family and rarely posts them. Along with Dylan, he also has a daughter, Caitlin, whom he shares with his wife, Mindy. The couple got married in 2000.

About one hour later, Jennings shared another photo with the Mariners’ mascot holding a sign that said, “It’s time to bobble.” He captioned his post, “It’s bobbling time.”

Sadly, the duo didn’t bring the team any luck as the Mariners lost zero to nine against the Washington Nationals.

Three years ago, Ken and Dylan attended a playoff game in October 2022. Dylan, with shorter hair, gave a thumbs up from his seat as he held a plate of food with the other.

“The last time his team made it to the playoffs, this guy wasn’t born yet. He just started his sophomore year of college. Congrats @Mariners!” Jennings captioned his X post.

The Jennings live in Seattle, Washington, and Ken flies to California to film Jeopardy!. However, The game show doesn’t film all year, so he gets to spend the rest of his time with his family.