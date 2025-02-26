Lara Trump’s Fox News Show Dominates Ratings as MSNBC & CNN Lose Viewers

Lara Trump debuted her Fox News show My View with Lara Trump on Saturday (February 22), and it was an instant hit, becoming one of the most-watched programs of the weekend, according to Nielsen ratings.

Per a Fox News press release, the show hosted by President Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law drew 2.4 million total viewers and 290,000 in the 25-54 demo. According to Nielsen, it ranked as cable’s No. 2 non-sports telecast of the weekend, beating out the likes of Real Housewives of the Potomac, Married to Medicine, and The White Lotus.

“In total viewers, Mrs. Trump beat every college basketball game (1.5 million total viewers) and NBA game on ESPN (1.6 million total viewers),” the network said. However, the NBA game on ABC, Lakers v. Nuggets, outdrew the show with 2.87 million total viewers.

Lara’s show, which featured interviews with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, also rated higher than the NAACP Image Awards, AEW Collision, On Patrol: Live, Sisterhood, Inc., and both English Premier League soccer games on the USA Network.

Fox also announced Tuesday (February 25) that this month has been the network’s highest-rated February in its history in total viewership, up 50% from last year in total viewers and 68% in the 25-54 demographic.

According to Deadline, for the first full month of the Trump administration, Fox News averaged 3.09 million viewers in primetime. In comparison, MSNBC averaged 1.13 million, down 16% on 2024, and CNN averaged 553,000, down 3% on last year. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 387,000 viewers, while CNN posted 122,000, up 5%, and MSNBC averaged 111,000, down 9%.

The Five stood at the top of the chart, averaging 4.7 million total viewers, followed by Jesse Watters Primetime with 4.19 million, Hannity with 3.6 million, Special Report with Bret Baier with 3.59 million, and The Ingraham Angle with 3.49 million.

Jesse Watters Primetime topped the 25-54 demo with 518,000, compared to The Five with 517,000, Hannity with 467,000, Gutfeld! with 466,000, and The Ingraham Angle with 427,000.

While MSNBC and CNN saw ratings slumps following President Trump’s election victory in November, both networks have started clawing audiences back since the inauguration.

This month, MSNBC’s primetime audience has grown by 54% in total viewers compared to January and by 76% in the 25-54 demo. The Rachel Maddow Show, airing five nights a week for Trump’s first 100 days in office, remained the network’s top-rated show, averaging 2.1 million viewers.

Meanwhile, CNN’s audience has grown by 6% in primetime total viewers compared to January and 3% in the 25-54 demo. Its top-rated show was The Lead with Jake Tapper, averaging 679,000 viewers.

Elsewhere, Newsnation was up 21% compared to last year, averaging 64,000 total day viewers, with Cuomo being its top-rated show, averaging 180,000 viewers. Newsmax, meanwhile, averaged 246,000, up 30%. Its top-rated show was Rob Schmitt Tonight, averaging 520,000.