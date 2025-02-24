Trump Reacts to Joy Reid Firing, Rachel Maddow & More

President Donald Trump took time out from signing executive orders and other White House business on Sunday night (February 23) to go on a social media tirade against Joy Reid and other MSNBC personalities.

Trump’s rant came after news that MSNBC was canceling Reid’s show as part of a major shakeup at the network. It was reported by Variety on Sunday that Reid is expected to host the last episode of The ReidOut sometime this week, ending her show’s run of four and a half years.

“Lowlife Chairman of “Concast,” Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been “canned” long ago, along with everyone else who works there.”

Variety also reported that Alex Wagner won’t be returning to Alex Wagner Tonight Tuesdays through Fridays at 9/8c. Instead, she is expected to be named a correspondent and other MSNBC personalities will inherit her former slot once Rachel Maddow returns to hosting Monday nights only.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show. Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid,” Trump added.

The president saved most of his vitriol for Al Sharpton, writing, “Then there’s, of course, the LOW IQ Con Man, Al Sharpton, who has, perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television. What is he doing to Brian Roberts to stay on the air?”

He continued, “This whole corrupt operation is nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party. They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!”

Two days earlier, Trump wrote, “MSNBC, COMMONLY KNOWN AS MSDNC, IS A THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY. SUCH LYING AND MISREPRESENTATION. BAD PEOPLE AT THE TOP!”

Despite Trump’s claims, MSNBC’s ratings have rebounded since the post-2024 election coverage. The week of Trump’s inauguration saw growth over its pre-election ratings of just over 60% the week of Jan. 20, 2025, with 1.3 million primetime viewers compared to just under 800,000 in the three weeks immediately before that, according to Nielsen.

The Rachel Maddow Show‘s return to five nights a week has also been a success, with the show averaging around 1.7 million. Last Thursday’s (February 21) episode reached over 2 million.