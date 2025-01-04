English Teacher took TV by storm in 2024 as the FX comedy found a loyal audience in its freshman outing, but will it get a shot at a sophomore year? The future is unclear after creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez was accused of sexual assault by former colleague Jon Ebeling.

English Teacher follows Alvarez’s Evan Marquez, an English teacher at an Austin-based high school where he works alongside a ragtag team of faculty members as they contend with the day-to-day trials of teaching a new generation of students.

In an exposé on Vulture, Ebeling, who previously collaborated with Alvarez on the web series The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo, among other projects, accused Alvarez of sexual assault. The biggest accusation from Ebeling is that Alvarez performed oral sex on him while shooting scenes for Caleb Gallo without consent.

“I was like, Wait a second. I didn’t consent to this. We didn’t talk about this. I was raped,” Ebeling alleges. At the time, Ebeling had been dating fellow Caleb Gallo star and current English Teacher cast member Stephanie Koenig who is also best friends with Alvarez. Per Vulture‘s report, Ebeling had texted Koenig about the encounter, writing, “We were shooting and Brian took a huge goddamn liberty… I’m so f**king upset. I feel like I was raped. Literally I was raped.” According to Ebeling, Koenig’s response was allegedly, “Why didn’t you push his head down? You’re a man.”

Alvarez’s response to Ebeling’s claims suggested the encounter was “consensual.” Via a statement by Alvarez’s lawyer Michael J. Kump to Vulture, it was said “Brian briefly made contact with Mr. Ebeling’s penis under the covers, believing (correctly and justifiably in light of Brian’s then-current sexual relationship with Mr. Ebeling) that Mr. Ebeling was fine with it.”

Since Vulture‘s article was published, a spokesperson for Alvarez told The Wrap, “Brian Jordan Alvarez’s interactions with Jon Ebeling were always entirely consensual – as numerous witnesses have attested. Indeed, in 2018, two years after this alleged incident, Mr. Ebeling himself unambiguously said as much on tape.”

“For many months, Mr. Ebeling has peddled his falsehoods to anyone who would listen but, when confronted with proof of his duplicity and definitive evidence provided by third parties showing why Mr. Ebeling should not be trusted, numerous media outlets declined to print his outrageous claims. Sadly, New York Magazine displayed no such judgment in its reckless headlong pursuit of publishing a salacious, attention-grabbing article, no matter the truth,” the spokesperson’s statement concluded.

Season 1 of the series concluded with Evan’s birthday party at a club where his colleagues joined him for a celebration before eventually returning to his best friend Gwen’s (Koenig) house where she makes up with boyfriend Nick (Chris Riggi) after a spat. While there was no major cliffhanger, the only potential storyline left unanswered is whether or not coach Markie (Sean Patton) will confess his crush to Gwen. Otherwise, the door is open for a slew of potential storylines should the show return.

Whether English Teacher will be back for Season 2 remains to be seen, but stay tuned as we update you on any pressing details.

FX’s English Teacher, Streaming now, Hulu