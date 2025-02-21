‘Couple Next Door’ Finale, Bare-Knuckled ‘Thousand Blows,’ TV Pioneer Hazel Scott, Inside Major League Soccer, Streaming ‘Nosferatu’

Starz

The steamy psychosexual drama reaches its endpoint, and it’s a breaking point for the two couples whose neighborly ways crossed the line into sexual obsession—for the pregnant Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) in particular. Her delusional fixation on Danny (Sam Heughan), who’s dealing with his own messy domestic life and a professional crisis, has caused her husband Pete (Alfred Enoch) to go off the deep end in a jealous rage. The conflict builds to a showdown in a cabin in the Yorkshire Dales, which was foreshadowed in the series’ opening scene. A reminder never to bring a gun to an overheated romantic triangle.

Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight again demonstrates his mastery of the violent period piece in a bare-knuckled six-part drama set in the underworld of Victorian London’s squalid East End. That’s where two idealistic Jamaican chums, Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Alec (Francis Lovehall), arrive to start new lives, only to be swept up in the bloody brawl of behind-closed-doors boxing matches. When fast-on-his-feet Ezekiel makes a mortal enemy of brutal champ Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), he forms a fateful alliance with Mary Carr (The Crown’s sensational Erin Doherty), “Queen of the Forty Elephants,” leader of a gang of female criminals who put Oliver Twist’s Fagin gang to shame.

American Masters unearths a neglected chapter of entertainment history with a profile of jazz artist and groundbreaking early TV host Hazel Scott. Sheryl Lee Ralph reads from Scott’s unpublished autobiography as the special traces the trajectory of the Trinidadian musical prodigy who earned national fame as a jazz singer and pianist through the 1930s and 1940s. In 1950, she became the first Black entertainer to host her own TV show: The Hazel Scott Show, which aired three times a week on the DuMont network—until her career and series were cut short when she was blacklisted after testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee.

The latest immersive sports docuseries, from the trendsetting team behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive, takes a deep dive inside the 2024 Major League Soccer season. Over eight episodes, Onside profiles the players, coaches and clubs that made noise, including the Messi Mania engulfing Inter Miami and the signing of teenage prodigy Cavan Sullivan to the Philadelphia Union.

Nominated for four Oscars, Robert Eggers’ atmospheric remake of the 1922 horror classic (a thinly veiled take on the Dracula myth) makes its streaming debut, starring Lily-Rose Depp as the Gothic heroine who becomes the obsession of ghoulish vampire Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), to the despair of her husband Thomas (Nicholas Hoult). Fans of the genre can compare and contrast with Werner Herzog’s 1979 version, Nosferatu the Vampyre, starring Klaus Kinski as the ghoul. (F.W. Murnau’s 1922 original is available on multiple platforms, including a colorized version on Prime Video.)

Now past the halfway point of the mind-teasing sci-fi drama’s second season, we couldn’t be more disoriented. Same goes for Mark S. (Adam Scott), whose secret reintegration project has him toggling alarmingly between Inner and Outie personas. Which could complicate his fraught office romance with Helly (Britt Lower), with whom he shared carnal knowledge, unknowingly with her Outie, during their eventful field trip. My favorite storylines of the moment involve co-worker Dylan (Zach Cherry) and his wife Gretchen (Merritt Wever), who arranges another poignant visit with his Innie; and the exiled Irving (John Turturro), who attends an emotionally charged dinner with Burt (Christopher Walken) and his partner, Fields (Fringe’s John Noble).

