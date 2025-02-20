While many are hyperbolic when it comes to claiming to have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Alec Baldwin actually has been diagnosed with the disorder.

The actor first shared his diagnosis in a 2021 interview with Howie Mandel, who has been publicly speaking about his struggle with OCD since 2006. Alec’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, then gave some insight into how OCD affects his everyday life on the premiere of The Baldwins. Scroll down for everything we know about Alec’s OCD.

Does Alec Baldwin have OCD?

Yes, Alec does have OCD. He revealed the diagnosis on a June 2021 episode of his What’s One More podcast with Hilaria. Although he didn’t reveal the exact timeline of when he received his diagnosis, Hilaria hinted that it was fairly recent when she said that the family had been a “learning a lot about OCD over the past few years.”

“OCD is something I personally struggle with,” Alec said. “I’m grateful to Howie for opening up at a time when few people were talking about this publicly, and there was even more of a stigma about OCD and mental health than there is today. It’s through empathy, understanding, and being kinder to one another that we can finally remove the stigma and change the narrative.”

What are Alec Baldwin’s OCD compulsions?

At the time, the 30 Rock alum didn’t specify exactly how his OCD manifests itself, but he asked Howie, “Is germaphobia the only way that OCD was expressed, and what was the beginnings of when you started to track and sense that? Because I’m going through this myself now.”

On The Baldwins, Hilaria explained that her husband’s OCD manifests itself in “many, many different ways.” She revealed, “He wants the shoes lined up a certain way and the toys over here and this stacked on top of here. And you see the rituals that people who have OCD that they actually have to re-put these things in a certain way.”

Alec Baldwin’s OCD and the ‘Rust’ shooting trial

In 2021, Baldwin accidentally killed a woman (Halyna Hutchins) when he fired a prop gun on the set of his movie Rust. He faced involuntary manslaughter charges in 2024.

“Since Alec’s trial in New Mexico is coming up, [his OCD] has become so much worse,” Hilaria revealed in The Baldwins premiere.

The actor stood trial in July 2024, but the case was eventually dropped with prejudice as a judge ruled that the prosecution had withheld evidence.

Hilaria Baldwin’s support for Alec’s OCD

After the Baldwins publicly revealed Alec’s OCD diagnosis, Hilaria praised him on Instagram for being so open about his journey.

“It was through opening up about my miscarriages with you that I learned the healing power of, ‘I’m not in this alone.’ I’m proud of you, Alec, for having the bravery to do the same with your struggles with OCD,” she wrote. “It is through opening up that we allow others the opportunity to understand us better, support us better, and potentially be inspired to open up as well (if sharing is the right thing for you).”

The Baldwins, Season 1 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 10/9c, TLC