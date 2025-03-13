Rewardist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) has a bit of a different, challenging case to tackle in the March 16 episode of Tracker.

In “Neptune,” Colter travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store. “Colter is hired by the husband of the missing woman after the police believe she just walked out on him,” executive producer Elwood Reid previews.

“Colter doesn’t find any signs of foul play, yet the circumstances of this disappearance are bizarre. Colter must figure out how and why this young wife vanished before larger, more sinister forces find him,” he continues.

Having this case set in New York City does bring its own complications. Colter will have to “face the challenges of tracking in a major metropolis,” says Reid.

Since the beginning of the show, Colter has been coping with a very personal unsolved mystery: the death of his father (Lee Tergesen, seen in flashbacks), who had been paranoid and taken his family off the grid.

“This episode is partly inspired by the paranoid thrillers of the 1970s. Colter will be reminded of his own family and the lies that loved ones can tell to protect you from the truth,” adds Reid.

The circumstances surrounding his father’s death will be coming up again, Hartley told us after the midseason premiere (which saw him solve his white whale of a case, the Gina Picket disappearance).

“The family thing gets real,” he teased. “We’ll definitely dive back into that this season, and we’ll figure out a lot more and he’ll get more leads. But sometimes when you get more leads and find out more information, it just unravels more s**t. And sometimes that’s more interesting. And the way in which he died and the mystery behind it and what he was involved with and who he was involved in it with being the government and all that kind of stuff. There are so many threads to this that he’s following, and it is almost like he almost needs a wall to write things down, almost needs like a Dexter wall, you know what I mean? And maybe he will have that, but it certainly unravels here towards the end of the season.”

Tracker, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS