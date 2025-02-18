Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been together since 2020, but they haven’t always lived under the same roof. In fact, they didn’t start cohabitating full-time until after they welcomed their first child together in November 2023.

“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces,” Kardashian explained on a June 2024 episode of The Kardashians.

Although they lived down the street from each other in Calabasas, Kardashian and Barker maintained separate residences even after they tied the knot in 2022. As the Poosh creator pointed out, she and Barker both have children from previous relationships who had spent years in their respective homes. However, the couple finally started making moves toward creating a new foundation for everyone to share in 2023.

“It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now,” Kardashian continued. “We’re going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together, under one roof with the baby.”

Kardashian is mom to kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick, whom she shares with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has adult children Landon Barker and Alabama Barker with ex Shanna Moakler, and has also been a dedicated stepfather to Moakler’s daughter Atiana de la Hoya.

The reality star previously opened up her and Barker’s decision to have separate houses in October 2022. “I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “For the most part, we’re getting things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house.”

She added, “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms.”

Getting construction going at Kardashian’s home to make all the renovations has been a fairly daunting task and is not complete yet.

