It’s been more than a year since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, but they have yet to show his face on social media. Although the couple’s other kids from their previous relationships grew up in the spotlight, they’re taking a bit of a different approach with little Rocky.

Whenever Rocky is featured in one of the stars’ Instagram posts, his face is always either facing away from the camera or covered with an emoji. Kardashian and Barker have made a point not to reveal his face.

“Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we’d rather keep him out of the spotlight,” Barker told The Wall Street Journal in September 2024, referring to paparazzi photos of the youngster that leaked online. “If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you’re 15 or 12, and you’re like, ‘Mom, you posted this of me?'”

Barker shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with ex Shanna Moakler. He’s also a father-figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya. Meanwhile, Kardashian has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with Scott Disick.

Of course, sometimes things are out of Barker and Kardashian’s control. They took a trip to Australia for Blink-182‘s tour at the beginning of 2024, just months after Rocky’s birth, and Kardashian admitted to having “a little bit of anxiety” about it.

“Rocky hasn’t been seen and in California, there’s a law that if I don’t show the baby’s face, the paparazzi have to blur his image,” she explained on an episode of The Kardashians. “But in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image.” Aside from the one paparazzi leak, the duo has managed to keep Rocky out of the public eye.

Another KarJenner child who’s rarely seen these days is Kardashian’s eldest son, Mason Disick. “He doesn’t want any part of it,” the Poosh founder said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October 2022. “He’s not on social media. He doesn’t love it and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.” Mason has since created his own public Instagram account but rarely posts on the page.

The Kardashians, Thursdays, 12 a.m. ET, Hulu