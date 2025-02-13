Kim Kardashian finally discussed her viral appearance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. Nine months after the debacle, during which the reality star got booed as she took the stage, she opened up about everything that went down on the Thursday, February 13, episode of The Kardashians.

“I thought it was, like, a private thing,” Kim admitted. “I walked in and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a lot of people here.’ My thoughts on the roast are … I will never do a roast again. It’s not good for the soul.”

Kim said she “never imagined” she would be greeted with boos from the audience, but took the reaction in stride. “You can’t f**king win,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘Oh, football fans, oh, sports fans, oh, they f**king hate the Kardashians.’ I thought I was going to get up, give a toast, then leave. That was the whole plan. Then I was like, ‘Well, I can’t leave because I’m going to look like a poor sport and that I couldn’t handle anything.'”

The roast took place in Los Angeles one day before Kim was due in New York for the Met Gala, so she had to hop on a flight immediately after the event concluded, which is also why she wanted to book it out of there as soon as she could. Meanwhile, the version of the roast that aired on Netflix didn’t include the boos for Kim, and she addressed speculation that she asked the streaming service to remove them.

“No. I could care less,” she insisted. “Let me live my life. It happened. I don’t erase what happened. Listen, I’m the best sport. I can handle it. But it just wasn’t new. All they do is call girls wh*res. It was just the same thing. But I thought Nikki Glaser killed it. I really did. There was so many funny moments. I’m not gonna sit here and literally be the victim. It wasn’t about me. It was fun to be part of it and I did it and I never have to do it again.”

Of course, the situation was the talk of the night at the Met Gala, and Kim had to continue letting everyone know that she was fine. Something that did get to her a bit, though, was being called a wh*re. “It’s just, like, the easiest joke,” she complained to La La Anthony. “They could’ve said it about anyone. And I’m just like, ‘Why do I put myself in these situations to feel s**tty? It really bothered me too.”

In a confessional, she added, “This guy did an interview and was like, ‘Kim was so robotic.’ I was like, ‘I knew I was half robot. Other people realized it.’ It’s like, ‘She was out of her body.’ And I go … what would you think from someone sitting there hearing horrible things about themselves? Am I supposed to sit there and be like, ‘Oh, how innovative, you called me a whore!’ Of course you’re gonna freeze. You’re gonna f**king freeze and be like ‘Uh huh. Mmmm.’ If I had gotten up to leave, they’d have said, ‘Kim’s mad. She’s such a bad sport.’ But really, I have a flight to catch because I have Met Ball and all this other stuff to do! I will never ever ever ever do a roast again.”

