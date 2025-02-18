‘Paradise’ Star on Xavier Face-Off With Sinatra & What That Twist Means

Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson in 'Paradise'
Disney / Brian Roedel

Paradise

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Paradise Season 1 Episode 6, “You Asked for Miracles.”]

Paradise is keeping its twists sharp in the most recent installment, “You Asked for Miracles,” which saw Xavier (Sterling K. Brown) go rogue as he set out to expose Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) for her lies to the public amid President Cal Bradford’s (James Marsden) death.

In the episode’s final moments though, Sinatra played a major bargaining chip by revealing that Xavier’s wife, Terri (Enuka Okuma), who didn’t make it to the underground getaway amid global catastrophe, is actually alive. Whether we can trust her words or not remains to be seen as Sinatra’s no stranger to lies.

Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson in 'Paradise'

Disney / Brian Roedel

“It’s so fun. I feel like I’m so often the moral compass of a show, it’s sort of fun to be the [antagonist]. I don’t think she’s a bad guy either, but she kind of plays one,” Nicholson tells TV Insider of her shady character.

When it came to filming her scenes with Brown in this episode, Nicholson reveals, “I love Sterling’s acting, and one of my favorite scenes to film is that one that we have when he comes to my house. It was a lengthy scene, and we did it all day or at least a whole afternoon.”

“Anyway, we spent time with that, and it was really juicy and fun to see where it would go because it went somewhere different each time,” Nicholson continues. “So that was a thrill and totally fun to not be worried about the decisions my character was making and just not care what people say.”

And Sinatra really does seem to stop caring as the carefully crafted illusion she’s helped to create underground comes shattering down around her. Will her reveal to Xavier lead to a team-up? Or will Xavier’s distrust of Sinatra outweigh his hope? Stay tuned to find out as Paradise continues on Hulu and let us know what you hope to see next as the season continues.

