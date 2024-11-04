Smack between viewing It’s the Great Pumpkin and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Peanuts fans are getting a must-have to add to their holiday wish lists with a new drop from lifestyle and pop-culture design house Super7. Sort of makes up for all those rocks ya blockheads may have gotten at Halloween.

Known for its always on-trend collectible toys, apparel and collectibles, the San Francisco-based brand has just made available today for pre-sale a series of additions to its already iconic line of Peanuts ReAction figures. Each of the 3.75-inch character figures—Lucy, Charlie Brown, Franklin and Snoopy—is inspired by their appearances in Charles Schulz’s comic strips, comes packaged in a blistered cardback, and features five points of articulation.

The new figures join Super7’s existing line of ReAction figures based on the beloved cartoon crew that includes a slew of Halloween-themed items, tributes to old-school strips and Snoopy in so many of his alter egos. They also have the heavily coveted and similarly articulated 16-inch SuperSize vinyl figures of Joe Cool, Peppermint Patty, Charlie Brown in both the rare red shirt and his unfortunate ghost costume, Franklin, and puppy Snoopy (at 13.5 inches, since he’s on all fours and it’s the cutest thing ever).

In addition, Super7 is fully stocked with goodies celebrating other classic TV and film franchises such as the original Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Svengoolie, as well as classic horror faves Plan 9 from Outer Space, American Psycho, The Exorcist and Alien. Godzilla, we are happy to report, has his own damn section because we love a volatile lizard king. And if you’re looking to score some cool cred with the kids this Christmas, they also have holiday-themed items showcasing the Peanuts gang, Frosty the Snowman and Run D.M.C…for all your friends in Hollis, Queens.