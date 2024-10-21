Did Steve Martin Just Confirm Martin Short & Meryl Streep Romance? Fans React

Steve Martin sent fans into a frenzy on Saturday, October 19, when he shared a funny photo on his Instagram page that many took as confirmation that Martin Short and Meryl Streep are in a relationship.

The pic showed Martin alongside his Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Short and Streep, taken from a screenshot of a Glamour Magazine article. However, Martin included a giant red circle with a line through it over his own face.

Martin didn’t include a caption with the post, instead leaving fans to speculate about the photo’s meaning.

“Are u confirming this relationship?!,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Did he just hard launch the relationship.”

“I’m taking this as confirmation. I’ve never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors,” said another fan.

“Is this the couple reveal we’ve been waiting for?” another added.

“I love this couple and hope they are in a relationship. They deserve all the happiness in the world. Absolutely love both. A public kiss to confirm would be wonderful tho,” wrote one commenter.

Another said, “I love all three of you so much and these two as a possible couple even more.”

“Steve is a gossip!” quipped another.

“I don’t know why the thought of Meryl and Martin makes me so happy but it honestly fills my heart with joy,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Oh boy Steve! You may be in trouble for doing that lol!”

Martin’s post is almost certainly a joke, but it will only add to the speculation about Short and Streep’s rumored romance. Fans have been speculating about a relationship between the pair since the Golden Globes back in January, where the cameras focused on Short and Streep as they sat together throughout the ceremony.

Last year, Streep announced that she and her husband, Don Gummer, were no longer together. At the time, a spokesperson for the multi-time Oscar-winner said that the actress and Gummer had been separated for more than six years but “will always care for each other.”

Meanwhile, Short lost his wife of 30 years in 2010 to ovarian cancer. The former couple shared three children: Katherine Elizabeth, 40, Oliver Patrick, 37, and Henry Hayter, 34.

Short addressed the Streep romance rumors on an episode of Club Random with Bill Maher back in January, where he stated, “We’re not a couple; we are just very close friends.”