Chevy Chase & Bill Murray Reunite for Warm Photo at ‘SNL50’ After Party After Iconic Feud

Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special was full of surprises and shocking reunions, but perhaps none more so than former cast members Chevy Chase and Bill Murray seemingly burying the hatchet.

Chase was one of SNL‘s original cast members from 1975 to 1976 and became the first former cast member to host in 1978. Murray was part of the line-up during Chase’s episode as host, and the story goes that the pair got into a fight before the show after the Lost In Translation star reportedly made a rude comment about Chase’s marriage to Jacqueline Carlin.

“Billy Murray and I came to fisticuffs, but we never really ended up hitting each other,” Chase told Esquire in 2010. “We tried, but Belushi got in the middle and we both ended up hitting John. And if anybody deserved to be slapped in the forehead, it was John for instigating it all.”

The iconic comedians appeared to have put that bad blood behind them on Saturday (February 15) as they posed for a photo together at the SNL 50 afterparty at The Crane Club in New York City. Chase uploaded the heartwarming pic to Instagram, which shows him with his arm around Murray’s shoulder.

Murray appeared on-screen during the SNL 50 special, dropping by Weekend Update to review the rankings of former anchors of the long-running skit. When he got to Chase, Murray said, “Next up, Cornelius Crane Chase, who we’ve all come to know as Conny.”

“Let’s face it. Weekend Update would simply not exist without him, so it would be wrong to have him listed anywhere but… No. 4,” the Ghostbusters star added.

Chase also shared several more selfies on his Instagram, posing with the likes of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, and more.

The OG cast member has been outspoken about SNL over the years, including in a 2018 interview with The Washington Post, where he slammed the current version of the show.

“I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f****** believe it,” he said. “That means a whole generation of s***heads laughs at the worst f****** humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s*** than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

Pete Davidson, who was a cast member at the time, hit back at Chase’s comments during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “He’s a f****** douchebag. F*** Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” Davidson stated. “He’s just a genuinely bad, racist person, and I don’t like him.”

Davidson was also in attendance for SNL 50, though he did not appear in any snaps alongside Chase.

In 2013, Chase had a falling out with his Community cast and its creator, Dan Harmon, and was fired after allegedly using the N-word while arguing with a producer about the direction of his character.

“I could have said it,” Chase told the Washington Post in 2018, noting it would have been misinterpreted. Chase is not a part of the upcoming Community reunion movie.