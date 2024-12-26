Community may have ended nearly 10 years ago, but the fervor surrounding Dan Harmon‘s former NBC-turned-Yahoo! Screen series remains as strong as ever, and that’s certainly felt by star Ken Jeong.

The actor and comedian, who played Greendale Community College’s one-time Spanish teacher Ben Chang, acknowledged the ongoing fan support for the show, noting that it’s “just a complete joy” and there’s so much “gratitude. Because when the show was on the air, we had the most devoted fans of any project I’ve ever done. The most devoted fans.”

So devoted that their “six seasons and a movie” prophecy was confirmed to be a reality when Peacock announced it’s bringing the Greendale gang back together for a long-hoped-for movie. It was announced in September 2022, so it’s been some time since fans have gotten an update on the project, which Jeong promised is “not a matter of if, it is a matter of when.”

While chatting about his appearance on Fox’s Accused, Jeong told TV Insider, “There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional.” Imagining what filming will look like, Jeong said, “I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express.”

And while he jokingly advised that we do not divulge such information, Jeong shared, “It is funny. I got to meet one of my best friends, Joel McHale, because of that [show].”

While Jeong couldn’t reveal many details about the Community: The Movie itself, he did share that when it came to reading the script, “It made me emotional, and just brought me right back, and that’s all I’m legally allowed to say.”

For those less acquainted with Community, the series debuted in 2009 on NBC, where it ran for five seasons through 2014. It was canceled but found new life for a sixth season at the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen. The series concluded its run in 2015 but always hinted at a potential movie to wrap the full story up.

Community followed a group of students who formed an unlikely bond while attending Greendale, growing and changing together. Along with Jeong and McHale, the original ensemble included stars Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, and Chevy Chase.

Community, Streaming now, Peacock