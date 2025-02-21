WWE’s Nia Jax Opens Up About Milestone Year, Tiffany Stratton & What Next

Nia Jax has been an irresistible force within the women’s division ever since returning to WWE in 2023. She capped off 2024 with an incredible run that included becoming the Queen of the Ring and winning the Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

The Total Divas alum is in a new head space, which has translated to success as one of the company’s top villains. For Jax, this run was about making the most of a second chance. She has certainly done that, even at the start of this year as one of the final three in the Royal Rumble and finishing with a record nine eliminations.

Here the 40-year-old opens up about her journey and other goals she has set for herself.

One thing I’ve respect about you is how you’ve really upped your game in your whole presentation. What has been going on in the last year or so that has given you this newfound confidence?

Nia Jax: I don’t have a secret. I focused on myself, and got rid of the outside noise. I wanted to make sure that I am the best version of myself, health-wise, mentally wise. I think that is what is showing out right now.

How is it maintaining the diet and workout training regimen when you’re on the road?

Everyone has their own way. I tend to do different things. I intermittently fast. I find that to be more helpful to me. I find I have more energy and sleep better.

What was it like to have this great WWE Women’s Championship reign and long-term story unfold with Tiffany Stratton? It was a nice slow burn. There was a time not long ago where women weren’t getting this sort of time investment.

I love that. With our fanbase, they love the action and love watching a wrestling match, but they love sinking their teeth into a really good story. So, I’m honored that me and Tiffy have been able to portray a really good story the fans have loved. Obviously, she betrayed me, and I still have to get my lick back. I still have to get my title back, but I’m glad we were able to carry a story out beyond just a couple of weeks. It has been almost a whole year with what we were doing. I think that is what fans relate to.

I think you’re having the best matches of your career. You’ve also really embraced being this heel. Social media can also be very cruel in that sense. How do you manage not letting that get in your head? That can’t be easy.

It’s not easy. I’m actually really blessed with a really strong family who have my back. I never put too much weight into what other people say about me. I know who I am, and I’m very confident in who I am. I’m very loved at home. I feel as though it’s a character thing. They want to hate on Nia Jax. They want to say horrible things about Nia Jax. That’s fine because it’s a role I’m in and embrace it.

Describe your partnership with Candice LeRae and how that came about?

She is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. She doesn’t get enough flowers. I saw an opportunity to bring in one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. I thought, “Why not?” I could learn so much from her. She has given me so many pointers. I watch her work and take notes and think she is incredible.

You’ve been in the men’s Royal Rumble in the past as well as the women’s match. The folks at 2K have added intergender matches to the “WWE 2K25” video game. Do you think that will be a thing in WWE one day?

Why not? Of course. The world of WWE is anything is possible. Why not? Let’s do it. I loved getting in the ring with the men and tussling with them. I don’t mind doing it again. There are women out there like Rhea [Ripley] beating up on Dom [Mysterio]. We can definitely have some really good matches.

The [Samoan] dynasty has been so dominant in WWE, specifically the [Anoaʻi] bloodline. What is it like to see the next generation including [The Rock’s daughter] Ava [Simone Johnson] growing up as a performer before your very eyes on NXT?

I’m so proud of her. She has really come into her own. Who would have thought just being the NXT general manager she would just shine in? I even said to her the other day, “This year has been so good for you.” I feel her confidence has gotten bigger. She is running that show and with ease. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I want to see her up here on the main roster, possibly doing a similar role as well.

After the 2024 you had, what new goals have you set for yourself?

I definitely want to try to get my title back against Tiffy. I would also love to go back in the tag division and get those tag titles back. I think Shayna Baszler and I had a great run during the COVID-era. I don’t think the fans got to really enjoy it. Possibly teaming up with Shayna Baszler again would be fun. I know she is in another faction right now, but I wouldn’t mind stealing her for my own personal reasons.

