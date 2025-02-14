‘Yellowjackets’ Stars Choose Their Dream Adult Jackie (VIDEO)

Yellowjackets has one of the most unique casts on TV thanks to the teen characters and their adult counterparts, all of whom are defined by those who died in the wilderness after the Yellowjackets soccer team’s plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness, leaving them stranded for 19 months.

One death marked the point of no return for the girls: Jackie’s. Ella Purnell‘s character went from beloved to detested by her teammates in the first season, and her rejection made it easy for the angry and traumatized (and pregnant) Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) to cast her best friend out into the cold where she froze to death. She’s not the only casualty of the wilderness, but she was the first body the teens ate.

Suffice it to say that we’ll never see an adult Jackie in the series, unless it has a hallucinatory trick up its sleeve to show what Jackie would look like as an adult. Regardless of whether that’s even remotely on the table for this trippy plot, fans (and we) have always wondered who would play adult Jackie if she had lived to adulthood. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Friday, February 14, we asked the stars of Yellowjackets to share their ideas. Their responses are in the video above.

There’s only one name who comes up twice in the video: The Mentalist‘s Robin Tunney. Melanie Lynskey tells us that she’s seen fans throw around this idea online since the series began. Kevin Alves (who plays Travis) had the same idea as Lynskey. Some other pitches: Susan Sarandon, Marion Cotillard, Keri Russell, and even Christina Ricci. Ricci, of course, already plays adult Misty, but young Misty actor Samantha Hanratty tells us that she’s seen fans say that her adult counterpart looks more like adult Jackie than her.

Hanratty rightly says that when it comes to the teen and adult castings, it’s less about exact lookalikes and more about an actor’s ability to capture the “essence” of their narrative other half. “None of us really look like our counterparts,” Sophie Thatcher (teen Natalie) says above, as Hanratty adds, “until you see us” fully in-character.

See the Yellowjackets stars’ takes on who would play adult Jackie in the full video above, and see the supernatural mystery continue to unfold in Season 3.

Yellowjackets, Season 3 Premiere (two episodes), Available Now, Paramount+ With Showtime, Airs Sunday, February 16, 8/7c, Showtime